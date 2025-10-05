In December 2020 I warned that the covid vaccine could , among other things, cause myocarditis. Doctors denied it and fact checkers sneered.

A year later I revealed evidence proving this link was very real. More denials and sneering.

By 2022 myocarditis was affecting and killing healthy young sports pros and schools were installing defibrillators to deal with this new epidemic. I made videos (all banned) and wrote articles and talked to everyone I could.

The link with the covid vaccine was proven beyond doubt but the media fought hard to hide the truth and protect the toxic vaccine.

The Evening Standard in London said up to 300,000 had heart disease caused by post pandemic stress disorder.

Wales Online said huge rises in energy prices were causing the heart troubles.

The Daily Record blamed poor old paracetamol.

The Daily Express suggested that skipping breakfast was the cause.

The Sun blamed the weather.

The Daily Mirror suggested a new jab might provide protection.

A TV station in LA blamed Super Bowl games.

Scientific American blamed covid 19 (the infection not the vaccine)

And so on and so on.

No one blamed the covid 19 vaccine, even though I’d warned about the link in 2020. And produced evidence.

The media produced a plethora of causes without any evidence.

And ignored the one true cause.

‘‘Twas ever thus.

The media will do anything to protect vaccines.

Nearly five years after my warning doctors and nurses are still giving the covid vaccine.

And their victims are still getting myocarditis.

And I’m still lied about, abused, censored, banned and dismissed as a conspiracy theorist for the curious modern crime of telling the truth.

Sometimes I confess that I do feel just a little tired of it all.

