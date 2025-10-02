Cameras in shops and public buildings are allegedly designed to catch or deter shop lifters but if you believe that you probably believe in global warming. The trouble is that most people think you are paranoid if you express dismay or even mild concern at the proliferation of facial recognition cameras. ‘If you have nothing to hide…” they say.

So point out to them that cameras identify individuals and their home addresses and point out that crooked shop staff or computer hackers could sell that information to thieves.

“Mrs Crippen is in the grocery store. You can safely pop round to her house and steal her valuable collection of 1950s paperclips and her fridge magnets with a Welsh theme.”

Self interest will encourage the fear and suspicion we need to win the battle against the proliferation of these intrusive cameras.

Eschew all establishments which have these things fitted. If you have to go in wear a hat, dark glasses and a scarf. And pull a funny face. Harpo Marx used to delight fans with a “goodie”. Puff out your cheeks and look like a Halloween pumpkin.

