HPV vaccine - you MUST read this
Is this the proof that the pseudo encyclopaedia Wikipedia is as bent as a paper clip?
When my cousin was 13, she left school on morning for a routine doctor's appointment. They recommended a new vaccine, the HPV. Her mother agreed and the shot was administered, and she returned to school. By afternoon, she was in an ambulance, having had a massive grand mal seizure after lunch. Her mother suspected it was the shot, but when she said anything to the ER staff, she was immediately shouted down, nearly ridiculed for saying such a thing. As the months went by, the seizures grew in frequency and intensity. By the time she graduated high school, it was evident that she was experiencing brain damage. College was now out of the question; she could not live unsupervised. One time in a hospital they tried to wean her off meds to get a scan of her brain unadulterated by mitigation. Her seizures became constant, unending. She nearly died, even under close medical supervision, and they never got their scan. In her 20s, she had surgery to implant a device in her chest attached to a wire inserted up through her neck into in her brain to electrically control the seizures. She is now nearing 30. She lives with her parents, unable to live unassisted. She will never marry, or give birth, hold no job, have no career. Her intellect, talents and hobbies have withered. She cannot tolerate screens for any length of time as the flickering causes her to seize. Complex tasks now elude her. My aunt and uncle have had to adjust their will to provide for her care after they are gone, provided that their daughter doesn't pass into eternity before them. I want these people punished for what they've done. My cousin might not be dead, but they certainly killed the glorious young woman she would have become. She barely lives at all, more existing than living, completely different than she once was. And all for the love of money. May these Godless heathens get exactly what they deserve, both in this life, and the next.
It's disappointing and sad that anyone would consult and rely on that type of site for such critical info. Thank you for your article!
God bless!