Our 68 year old Bentley has a number of niggly problems. The temperature gauge doesn’t work. So I watch out for steam from the radiator. The petrol gauge doesn’t work either so I keep a note of the mileometer reading and buy petrol every 200 miles. (Huge tank but a bit thirsty). The chrome has some rust spots. There’s a mended tear in the front seat. The glove box doesn’t lock.

Stuff like that.

If I sent the car away for six months and gave a restorer a blank cheque he’d sort it all out.

But why?

I want and need the car here. It runs beautifully and is dreamy to drive.

So I’m living with the car as it is.

People can be like cars.

As we get older bits don’t work as well as they did.

I know a couple who have had four new knees between them and a woman in her 70s who is always having surgery. Last week her varicose veins.

I read a book by a woman my age who confessed she spent 80% of her time in doctors waiting rooms or at the hospital - having check ups! Dentists and opticians got squeezed in too every few months. She has no serious illnesses. Just check up after check ups. She said her friends thought this normal.

Why would you spend your life like that?

I’m a bit deaf and I limp a bit but I manage ok. Hair has mostly gone. Liver spots here and there. Just getting old. I wear reading glasses and carry a stick sometimes.

I avoid doctors and drugs. Just work round the problems. Or ignore them.

Like the old Bentley.

I don’t want to spend the rest of my life having my chrome redone.

I can live with what I’ve got.