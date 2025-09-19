Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evil Harry's avatar
Evil Harry
Sep 19

I try and avoid the medical system now.

I'm sure that there are good doctors out there, but the almost universal complicity with the covid debacle, made me realise that they didn't stop to think.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
sue's avatar
sue
Sep 19

Lol!! My philosophy in a nutshell, VC : )

Nice analogy (nice motor) xx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture