I suspect that many people do not realise how far the establishment went in punishing, demonising and outlawing truth-tellers in 2020.

I used to be a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts in London, England but in 2020 I was expelled without a trial, any debate or a chance to defend myself. They expelled me for daring to tell the truth about covid. Everything I said was accurate but for the RSA facts and truth were no defence.

The RSA said they expelled me because of my views and my “involvement” in a BBC Panorama programme (in which I was attacked in my absence).

The BBC subsequently admitted that it did not allow anyone (even doctors) to criticise vaccines on its programmes - “whether right or wrong”. It’s not surprising their treatment of covid and the vaccine was consistently one sided.

The RSAs action seemed to me to be akin to punishing an innocent pedestrian for being mugged.

Even though it is patently clear now that what I said in 2020 was accurate the RSA has never had the courage to apologise and admit they were wrong (and heavy handed)

Even if I had been wrong it seemed odd to me that any organisation should expel a Fellow for having views with which someone disagreed. Maybe the RSA should publish a list of acceptable views. Or just admit that anyone who criticises the Government, the medical establishment or the drug industry will be expelled.

This was of course just one instance of the way truth-tellers have been punished in an attempt to sustain the lies told about covid and the wretched vaccine. But it did seem to me to be an egregious example. So much for free speech and scientific truth.

VC