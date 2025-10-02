From “Paper Doctors” by Vernon Coleman, published 1977

“In the last two or three years a number of authors have fiercely attacked the medical profession as being largely unnecessary. Some have argued that doctors cause more illness than they cure. I do not agree that we could manage better without doctors but I do believe that doctors at present have got their priorities wrong. Far too much emphasis is laid on the collection of new information and too little on the use of information already available. Medicine is an industry of which formal medical research is an integral part. Medical researchers have an extraordinary amount of influence within the medical profession and consumer vast amounts of time and money while their colleagues working in the field of preventive medicine receive little of either. Too many medical researchers are doing work of doubtful value which could best be justified as a medical luxury only suitable for a world in which there was little illness and little suffering. At worst medical research programmes are often dangerous and destructive. I am not alone in my belief that medical research is largely irrelevant in our modern world.”

Written 48 years ago when I was working as a GP.

