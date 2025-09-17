Everyone who takes a prescription drug excretes the residue in their urine. The amounts can be quite high.

Urine often ends up in rivers with other sewage.

Water treatment processes cannot remove drug residues - they’re too small.

So tap water contains bits of antibiotic, bits of tranquilliser and bits of female hormones from the contraceptive pill.

Fish in rivers have shown signs of this pollution.

This is why male fertility is falling. And why young men often look and behave in a more feminine way than their fathers.

But it’s also dangerous to women who have hormone sensitive breast cancers.

I first exposed this health scandal in the 1980s.

No one denies it’s all true.

But the mainstream media won’t cover it because it’s too scary.

Water filters can’t remove the drug residues either.

At home we drink nothing but bottled spring water even when making hot drinks.

Now you know.

You may not believe me.

But this is all true.

And whatever you might think we’ll keep drinking bottled spring water thank you.

Tap water is fine for bathing and filling hot water bottles.

VC