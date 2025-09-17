Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D W's avatar
D W
Sep 17

I have had my own table top water distillers, for at least the past 25 years, with a glass jar for collection, to which I add some electrolytes and a few grains of organic sea salt. I use it for everything, including my cats. And since you can get a good one starting from around £100, and they last for years, I am sure it would work out cheaper than buying plastic bottles—as well as being safer.

Vernon Coleman was one of the first to alert me to the dangers of tap water—all those years ago!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lisa’s Alternate Reality's avatar
Lisa’s Alternate Reality
Sep 17

This is 💯! I use bottled water for everything! I clean my veges, pasta, etc! I use it to brush my teeth! And occasionally I use bottled water to clean my hair! I bathe my parrot in it! And it’s his drinking water! 😋 NO TAP WATER FOR ME! 😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture