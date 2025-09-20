I started describing the covid scare as a fraud, in February 2020 and made my first video about what I called a hoax on March 18th (I felt someone had to spread the truth as widely as possible and naively thought YouTube might help) but it was on March 19th 2020 that the full extent of the fraud became apparent.

It was on that date that the Public Health Bodies in the U.K. and the Government’s Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens ruled that the so called crisis infection should no longer be classified as a “high consequence disease”. The threat was officially downgraded. Covid was officially, in the view of the country’s experts, no worse than the flu.

It was a vital decision and should have stopped the fraud in its tracks.

But it didn’t. The U.K. government ignored the experts and just days later the Government published its 300 page Bill giving the police extraordinary new powers and putting Britain under house arrest.

The rest of the world immediately followed suit. The (in my view bizarre, inexplicable and indefensible) predictions of a mathematician called Ferguson became the gold standard. The expert advice was ignored. Ferguson’s track record was ignored.

From that point on almost everything they said about covid was a lie. The truth was viciously suppressed. The advice from the Advisory Committee disappeared. I never saw it mentioned in the MSM.

Anyone who understood medicine in general or epidemiology in particular should have known it was all a fraud. After all up to 650,000 people die worldwide from the flu in the annual flu season. I’ve been studying iatrogenesis and medical frauds since the 1960s (as a medical student I wrote four weekly columns) and the fraud was obvious.

The unnecessary, emergency, inadequately tested vaccine was obviously next (I warned about that, the killing of the old and the demonisation of cash in Feb and March 2020) but the suppression of the truth was total. In April 2020 I wrote a book about the fraud calling it Coming Apocalypse (the apocalypse being the fraud rather than the infection) but was told that to get it published I had to avoid using the words vaccine or covid. (I got round the ban by for example using the word inoculation). Avoiding banned words in videos became absurd. And then all my videos were of course removed and I was banned.)

We now know that covid is the remarketed flu. The official statistics prove this without a doubt. Attempts to create a plague scare resulted in all deaths being labelled covid if the absurd PCR test was failed. (If you were run over by a bus you were a covid death if you had a positive PCR.)

In early autumn 2020 I warned about the side effects of the deadly new vaccine. That was suppressed too of course.

They didn’t just threaten to silence me. They tried to kill me. (I have the evidence).

The inevitable vaccine was toxic and as pointless as the masks, the ventilators, the lockdowns, the social distancing and the closure of schools.

The flu wasn’t special. It wasn’t created in a lab (as the CIA et al would have you believe). It was, with the global warming scam, the route into the great reset and the new world order.

Remember, the U.K. Government was officially advised on March 19th 2020 that covid was no worse than the ordinary flu.

Everything after that was and is a lie.

And the lies keep coming.

And the demonisation and banning of the TruthTellers continues.



