Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alice England's avatar
Alice England
Sep 20

A lot of my family are retired medical professionals such as doctors and midwives etc. none of them got the jab, my brother got it, then booster jabs, as did my mum. My brother died a horrific death and 6 days later my mum died. I am not vaxxed with anything neither are my children! It was in my family and my opinion is it’s a depopulation tool. Thanks for always sharing the truth Vernon .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Terry's avatar
Terry
Sep 20

Thank You, Dr. Coleman, for your Integrity and Courage all these years. Your books, and insightful information ~ especially during those Covid years ~ helped and reassured many of us. It ain't over with yet, but I Am at Peace it's All going to Be GOOD❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture