Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2FollowHim's avatar
2FollowHim
4h

Our doctors are drug pushers. We are thus alternative and all of us alternatives can improve. It keeps us watching, alert, not passive. I'm FOR good doctors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bird's Brain's avatar
Bird's Brain
4h

I've found gentle, natural interventions very helpful in treating illness early. Zinc and Vitamin C, for example, help your body's innate immune system take down pathogens quickly before the bugs have time to multiply. Goldenseal is my go-to for strep-type infections. And elderberry is a great daily immune booster.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture