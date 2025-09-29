The reduction in the prescribing of antibiotics, which is causing the proven rise in sepsis, is of course nothing to with the problem of antibiotic resistance which I first revealed in the 1970s and which was and is simply a result of vets prescribing huge quantities of antibiotics for farm animals and the historic reckless and inappropriate prescribing by some GPs and hospital doctors. People laughed and sneered when I warned of this in the 70s. They’ll doubtless laugh and sneered at my current warnings but hey ho.

The sepsis problem and the non prescribing of life saving antibiotics is just the tip of the nose of the Trojan horse, the thin end of the wedge, the tip of the iceberg and other cliches.

In 2020 the NHS published details of how it had been decided that doctors could help stop global warming. One of the suggestions was “ green social prescribing”. Don’t laugh. These people are serious and they scare me a good deal.

In the US in 2022 publications from the Ways and Means Committee etc explained how doctors could and should change their treatment protocols.

And so we have virtual appointments, the disappearance of valued drugs (including asthma drugs and anaesthetics) and even the cutting down the use of disposable gloves.

The whole story is terrifying but too long to explain here.

If you want to know the truth about how the medical profession globally has betrayed all of us in the name of global warming please read my book The End of Medicine. You can find details in the bookshop on my website and I’ll probably earn the price of half a cup of coffee if you buy a copy. I honestly don’t mind whether you read it or not. It won’t change my life if you read it. But it could well change your life. I wrote it because someone had to explain what has happened and why, and since no one else bothered I seemed to be stuck with the short straw. In thirty years time someone will say why didn’t we do something. I’ll be long gone by then.

VC

