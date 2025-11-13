Vernon’s Substack

Freedom Fox
4h

History repeats...or is it echos?

Why did so many German doctors join the Nazi Party early?

International Journal of Law and Psychiatry, October 3, 2012

https://sci-hub.se/http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ijlp.2012.09.022,

"During the Weimar Republic in the mid-twentieth century, more than half of all German physicians became early joiners of the Nazi Party, surpassing the party enrollments of all other professions. From early on, the German Medical Society played the most instrumental role in the Nazi medical program, beginning with the marginalization of Jewish physicians, proceeding to coerced “experimentation,” “euthanization,” and sterilization, and culminating in genocide via the medicalization of mass murder of Jews and others caricatured and demonized by Nazi ideology. Given the medical oath to “do no harm,” many postwar ethical analyses have strained to make sense of these seemingly paradoxical atrocities. Why did physicians act in such a manner? Yet few have tried to explain the self-selected Nazi enrollment of such an overwhelming proportion of the German Medical Society in the first place."

FF - Doctors and nurses today are the same exact doctors and nurses who practiced during the Weimar Republic. Exact. Same. Never forget this.

Tamaki Collins
4h

UN charter is mentioned. But hasn't the UN itself fueled the fake pandemic, promoted harmful "vaccine", censorship and even LGBT/pedophilia? So it's no wonder those evildoers get away with their crimes. The very organization that is supposed to crack down on human rights violations is actually complicit in it.

