Now that the United Nations has at last officially confirmed that Israel is guilty of genocide (something the civilised world recognised a long time ago) it’s time for leaders to take action.

If genocide had been committed by any other nation the world would be taking action. But at the moment all that’s happening seems to be that a few TV companies are calling for Israel to be excluded from the next Eurovision song contest.

Israelis don’t seem to understand how their country is perceived by the world. A recent survey showed that three quarters of Jewish Israelis partially or totally agreed with the outrageous claim that ‘there are no innocents in Gaza” . Another survey showed that a similar number of Jewish Israelis weren’t concerned by Palestinian suffering.

Some supporters of Israel seem to think that they have a Get out of Jail free card and that a cry of antisemitism excuses any crimes.

They’re wrong.

I don’t think the cry of “antisemitism” works any more. There’s a real danger that overuse of the word will devalue it completely - if it hasn’t already done so.

The world must act immediately and Israel should be treated like any other country committing genocide. If necessary the genocide must be halted by force.

I suspect that this short article may well result in all or most or many of my subscribers departing in disgust. But that doesn’t matter a damn. A writer’s job is to tell the truth. And as far as Israel is concerned the truth is now pretty clear.

Action is needed.

Fast.

VC