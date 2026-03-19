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Jonathan's avatar
Jonathan
11h

Oil is NOT running out Vernon, it a resource laid down for mankind. They just want you to think we are running out because it suits their narrative. Also,

Oil is NOT a fossil fuel. That is a lie suggested by Rockerfeller at the start of the oil boom during the late 19th Century. It is a natural substance forming in the earth’s crust and below. Well known within the oil industry.

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Tony's avatar
Tony
12h

Oil is a renewable. The wells are refilling.

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