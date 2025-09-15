In my book The Medicine Men (published in 1975 and recently reprinted) I pointed out: ‘Over 80 cases of vaginal cancer in young women have been attributed to the use by their mothers of oestrogens during pregnancy. The disorder was first noted when it became apparent that there was an epidemic of vaginal cancer - a rare disease usually found in women over 50. Detective work showed all the girls mothers has taken stilboestrol during difficult pregnancies.”

This was the first report of a child being made ill by medication given to a parent.

My worry then and now was and is a simple one: how often does it happen that a child will be made ill by a drug taken by a parent?

This was a great concern of mine with the covid 19 vaccine.

I gather this story has now emerged in parts of the main stream media.

Half a century late.

Even for the main stream media that’s something of a disappointment.

VC