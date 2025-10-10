There’s not much innocence around these days. There was a time when it was all we had.

I remember my first day on the Obs/Gyn ward at medical school.

I was a naive medical student. Starched white coat. Damp palms. No idea. All alone. Still a teenager. Told to perform a vaginal exam on a young woman in one of the ward beds.

Can’t remember why. Some good reason. They left us alone in those days. Free to blunder.

I introduced myself, drew the curtains, explained what I needed to do.

The patient put down her magazine. Got herself ready.

I carefully removed my watch and put it in my pocket. Then removed my white coat. Then rolled my shirt sleeves up to my elbow.

She looked at me, wide eyed with surprise.

I can still see her face.

“How far up were you planning to go?” She asked. Then she burst out laughing.

“I should have left the watch on?”

She nodded. “You could have left the watch on.”

It was OK after that.

Maybe there’s such a thing as too much innocence.

VC