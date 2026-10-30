



Dr Vernon Coleman







Members of the establishment always believe they know best and that their experience, their knowledge and their position give them the right to make decisions and to rule. That is why they are known as the establishment. The Oxford Dictionary of English definition of ‘the establishment’ is ‘a group in society exercising power and influence over matters of policy, opinion, or taste and seen as resisting change’. It is those words ‘resisting change’ which are the most significant. Anyone who questions the establishment must, by definition be ignored, and if they persist and seem likely to become a nuisance they must be crushed, suppressed, vilified and ostracised.



The praetorian guard for the establishment consists of ‘the experts’ – the experts chosen by the establishment, of course.



We are constantly being encouraged to put our faith in experts. The world is controlled by them. They appear on television, on the radio and in newspapers and magazines. Most of them follow the official line on whatever their speciality is supposed to be. They do court appearances for huge fees, acting for the prosecution or the defence. They are quoted in advertisements and many will promote anything if the fee is high enough. A good number rarely practice, teach or write about their subject once they become professional experts. Blessed with government approval they don’t think they are right, they know they are right and they behave accordingly. Lobby groups and public relations bodies keep lists of suitable ‘experts’ who can be relied upon to stick to the officially approved line on almost any subject. Drug industry lobby groups, for example, will provide journalists with ‘rent-a-quote’ experts who will support the industry point of view on almost anything and provide a quote or an interview at a moment’s notice.



But there is plenty of evidence to show that experts (particularly those who are employed, accepted and promoted by the establishment) aren’t always terribly reliable. Indeed, a little research shows that they are predictably and reliably unreliable in all areas of endeavour. They tend to hide behind jargon which they use to disguise their ignorance and to convince non-experts that they know more than they do.



To begin with, I’m going to show how and why we should retain a modicum of scepticism when experts tell us things – particularly when those experts are part of the establishment. It’s vital to remember that so-called experts are often wrong. Indeed, it is no exaggeration to say that they are wrong more often than they are right.



I’ve collected together a few examples of errors which now appear laughable but which were influential when they were first shared.



So, to start with, in the world of military endeavour the experts can make quite extraordinary misjudgements which may have damaging far-reaching consequences. In 1939, a military expert reassured European politicians that Germany couldn’t possibly overcome the Polish cavalry. A month or two later, the Polish cavalry was crushed by the Germans. In 1941, a man called Captain T Pulleston, a former chief of US Naval Intelligence stated that the Hawaiian Islands were ‘over-protected’. He predicted that the entire Japanese Fleet and Air Force could not threaten Oahu. The Secretary of the Navy at the time duly reassured the world that whatever happened, the US Navy was not going to be caught napping. And when the officer in charge of radar at Pearl Harbour was informed that the Navy’s equipment indicated that at least 50 planes were approaching he replied: ‘Well, don’t worry about it, it’s nothing.’ Just before the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbour, the American Government sniffed at worriers and told them they were hysterical to imagine that Japan might contemplate going to war against America.



Financial experts are no better.



In 1929, in America, distinguished financiers queued up to dismiss the chances of there being a stock market crash. And when there was a massive crash they queued up to say that everything was fine again. Bernard Baruch, a distinguished financier, announced that the financial storm had definitely passed. The Harvard Economic Society repeatedly said that a severe economic depression was outside the range of probability. The Society only stopped repeating this nonsense when they ran out of money, because of the depression, and had to stop publication of their journal.



And as the 20th century continued, so financial experts continued to get things badly wrong. In 1959, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund announced that world inflation was over. In 1958, the magazine Business Week reassured American car makers that the Japanese car industry wasn’t likely to sell many cars in the USA.



Every year, without fail, economic forecasters and highly paid analysts jostle for the chance to show just how ignorant they are, and inept they are at forecasting. And it’s widely accepted, even within the financial services industry, that throwing darts at the stock market listings would produce more winners than taking any notice of the plethora of professionals providing investors with advice. I know of professional advisors, widely regarded as experts, who haven’t been correct for decades – but who still continue to sell their advice for enthusiastic, amateur investors. Whether their advice is for the short term or the long term, for bonds or for shares, for one country or for the world their only success is in being wrong.



In 1899, the commissioner of the United States Office of Patents urged the President to close down the patent office on the grounds that everything that can be invented has been invented. In 1901, Wilbur Wright told his bother Orville that man wouldn’t succeed in flying for another 50 years. (The two brothers flew in 1903.) A Parliamentary commission in the UK concluded that Thomas Edison’s light-bulb was unworthy of the attention of practical or scientific men. In 1876, President Rutherford B Hayes tried out the new telephone gadget and, although impressed with it as a gadget, said he couldn’t think why anyone would ever want to use one. Alexander Graham Bell tried to sell the idea of the telephone to Western Union but they weren’t having any of it. And eminent British scientist Lord Kelvin dismissed radio as having no future.



In 1922, the editor of the Daily Express in London told an assistant to get rid of the man who had turned up at his offices announcing that he had just invented television. The man was John Logie Baird. A man who was thinking of investing in the Ford Motor Company was told that cars were just a novelty which wouldn’t replace the horse. In 1943, the founder of the IBM said that he thought there was a world market for about five computers.



Even bright men have made daft statements. Albert Einstein said in 1932 that there wasn’t the slightest indication that nuclear energy would ever be obtainable and useable.



Critics and reviewers in the world of literature have made enough mistakes to fill a book.



A Midsummer Night’s Dream was described by Samuel Pepys as ‘the most insipid, ridiculous play I ever saw’. When Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland came out, a leading reviewer described the tale as ‘stiff’ and ‘overwrought’. John Milton the poet was dismissed with the comment ‘his fame is gone out like a candle…and his memory will always stink’. Charles Dickens was dismissed as unlikely to last. Herman Melville’s classic Moby Dick was rejected as sad stuff, dull and dreary and ridiculous. A leading editor in the US told Kipling not to send in any more articles. An editor told Frederick Forsyth that his thriller The Day of the Jackal had no reader interest.



The experts in Hollywood haven’t done much better. Marilyn Monroe was told to learn secretarial work or get married. Gone with the Wind was forecast to be the biggest flop in Hollywood history. A film studio executive rejected Burt Reynolds for having a chipped tooth and, in the same morning, rejected Clint Eastwood for talking too slowly. Critics dismissed Annie Get Your Gun, Oklahoma and Grease as having no future. The manager of the Grand Ole Opry told a young wannabe called Elvis Presley to go back to driving a truck. In 1962, a Decca Recording Company Executive turned down the Beatles. Six years earlier the same company had fired Buddy Holly, describing him as ‘the biggest no-talent I ever worked with’.



It’s the same everywhere you look. The experts make mistakes which now seem absurd but which were taken seriously because they were offered by experts.



Renoir was said to have no talent and told to give up painting. And a similar professional criticism was offered to Picasso, Degas and Cezanne.



In the world of justice and the law it has been shown that expert lawyers over-estimate their chances of winning in court. If both sides in a court case are asked who will win, each will say that its chances of winning are greater than 50%.



You might hope that experts in medicine would do better.



But they don’t. Radiologists fail to diagnose lung disease in around a third of cases. Psychologists have been proved to be no better at making judgements (or offering advice) than individuals with no training. Indeed, hairdressers turned out to be more useful. One group of clinical psychologists claimed that their diagnoses were correct 90% of the time but in practice they were wrong more often than they were right. Research has shown that psychiatrists are worse than useless. And nurses and social workers are no better at making diagnoses or finding the correct treatment than the man or woman on the street.



Along with cancer and circulatory disease, doctors are now one of the three most important causes of death and injury. Incompetent or careless doctors cause a horrifying amount of death or injury. Many of the injuries and deaths among patients are caused by simple, straightforward incompetence rather than bad luck or unforeseen complications.



When doctors studied what happened to more than 30,000 patents admitted to acute care hospitals, they found that nearly 4% of them suffered unintended injuries in the course of their treatment and that 14% of the patients died of their injuries. Doctors kill vastly more innocent people than terrorists. Indeed, if terrorists killed a fraction of the number killed by doctors the world would be in a state of constant panic.



The medical literature is full of examples of doctor induced illness and death. At least a fifth of British patients who have slightly raised blood pressure are treated unnecessarily with drugs. At least a fifth of radiological examinations are clinically unhelpful. In the UK, doctors in casualty units kill at least one thousand patients a year.



Doctors (egged on by drug companies) often claim that it is thanks to them that we are all living longer these days and that drug companies and doctors have improved our general health. That’s baloney. The evidence shows that there really hasn’t been much change in life expectation in recent years. (After all, way back in Biblical times, ordinary folk were encouraged to expect a life-span of three score and ten.) Drug companies and doctors like to take all the credit for the alleged improvement, but the truth is that cleaner drinking water and better sewage facilities (introduced in the 19th century) resulted in a fall in infant mortality levels. And reducing infant mortality has made a tremendous difference to overall life expectancy figures. The general standards in most hospitals were low throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, and death rates were high. The Foundling Hospital in Dublin, for example, admitted 10,272 infants in the years from 1775 to 1796, and of these only forty-five survived. That sort of mortality rate among infants keeps life expectation figures low.



A study in Australia showed that 470,000 Australian men, women and children are admitted to hospital every year because they have been made ill by doctors. Figures in Europe are no better. One in six British hospital patients is in hospital and receiving treatment because he or she has been made ill by doctors. Around half of all the ‘adverse events’ associated with doctors are clearly and readily preventable and are usually a result of ignorance or incompetence or a mixture of both. The rest would be preventable with a little care and thought.



Everywhere you look there are scandals.



It was estimated in one medical publication that three quarters of surgeons were still using hernia repair techniques which were regarded internationally as obsolete. Once a surgeon has got a job, he is likely to stay set in his ways. Over the years the only thing that will change is that he will acquire an increasing number of prejudices and bad habits.



The regulators who are supposed to protect patients from dishonest or disreputable doctors seem generally unconcerned with things which really should concern them. When newspapers reported that a large drug company had been reprimanded by the industry’s own ‘watchdog’ for paying doctors to switch patients from rival medicines to its own product there was no suggestion that the doctors involved might be subjected to professional discipline. These, remember, were doctors who had accepted bribes to change their patients’ medication.



The astonishing truth is that most medical treatments recommended by experts are untried and have never been proved to be any good at all. Even drug treatments which are well-established have usually still not yet been properly thought out or evaluated. Prejudice and superstition are hardly a sound basis for good science.



Drugs are wildly over-prescribed, both by hospital doctors and by general practitioners. And doctors and hospitals are often appallingly and inexcusably slow. Doctors have always made mistakes and there have always been patients who have died as a result of medical ignorance or incompetence. But we have now reached the point where, on balance, many well-meaning doctors in general practice and many highly-trained, well-equipped specialists working in hospitals, do more harm than good. Through a mixture of ignorance and incompetence, doctors are killing more people than they are saving and they are causing more illness and more discomfort than they are alleviating.



It is true, of course, that doctors save thousands of lives by prescribing life-saving drugs such as antibiotics and by performing essential life-saving surgery on road accident victims. But the tragedy is that the good which doctors do is often far outweighed by the bad. What is even more worrying is the fact that the epidemic of iatrogenic disease (disease caused by doctors) which has scarred medical practice for decades has been steadily getting worse. Today most of us would, most of the time, be better off without a medical profession.



Thanks to recommendations from experts, doctors pay far too much attention to high technology equipment these days. Probably as a result, they are often frighteningly bad at making diagnoses. A study, published a few years ago showed that major disorders are not picked up in around four out of ten patients. When doctors compared post-mortem results with the patients’ medical records, they discovered that out of 87 patients, only 17 patients were diagnosed completely correctly. Ten of the patients might have survived if the diagnosis had been more accurate. In 15 cases, major problems (such as heart attacks) were not detected.



Remember: one in six patients in hospital is there because he or she has been made ill by medical treatment.



It was in 1988 that I first warned about the danger of mammograms. My criticism was, of course, greeted with howls of outrage from the medical establishment. Back then I wrote: ‘There are, of course, risks in having regular X-ray examinations. No one knows yet exactly what those risks are. We will probably find out in another ten or twenty years’ time.’



In fact it was in 2006 that doctors finally issued a warning about mammograms, coming to precisely the conclusion I had warned about eighteen years earlier. Mammographic screening may help prevent breast cancer. But it may also cause breast cancer. Just how many women die because of the radiation they have received through mammography isn’t known but it seems that the risks for younger women (women in their 30’s for example) are higher than the risks for older women. (Radiation-induced cancer typically takes up to 20 years to develop, so for a woman in her 80’s the risks of mammography are probably somewhere between slight and negligible.) According to some estimates, out of every 10,000 women who have mammograms from the age of 40 onwards, between two and four will develop radiation-induced breast cancer. One of them will die as a result of this. The precise figures are unknown and depend upon the quality and amount of the radiation, the skill of the technician and other factors – probably including the general health of the woman concerned.



Patients are frequently invited to their doctor’s surgery for a screening test or a health check. In Britain, family doctors are paid huge bonuses if they perform routine health checks on their elderly patients. The experts agree that this is a ‘good thing’.



The principle of screening is a simple one: the patient trots along to the doctor, and the doctor (for a chunky, great fee, of course) does tests which are designed to spot early signs of disease. The tests which are offered are done because the medical establishment has managed to convince bureaucrats that screening is worth paying for. Doctors are enthusiastic about screening because it’s enormously profitable. And they’re very lukewarm about encouraging their patients to follow healthier lifestyles because there is no money in it.



For decades now, just about every attempt to show that medical screening programmes save lives has proved that they are a waste of time, energy and money. Indeed, surveys have proved that, because of the risk of false positives, medical screening programmes do far more harm than good.



A major study of patients who’d had heart attacks showed that staying at home may be safer than going into hospital. The patients in the trial were allocated at random either to a hospital bed or to staying at home. The authors of the paper reported that the mortality rates for the two groups were similar. Whatever advantage patients might have had through going into hospital, and being surrounded by machines, doctors and nurses, was matched by the multiple hazards of going into hospital.



Before the industrial age, hospitals were built like cathedrals in order to lift the soul and ease the mind. Hospitals were decorated with carvings, works of art, flowers and perfumes. Modern hospitals, designed by experts, are built with no regard for the spirit, eye or soul. They are bare, more like prisons than temples, designed to concentrate the mind on pain, fear and death.



In the old days nurses were hired and trained to nurse. Aspiring nurses (mostly but not exclusively female) were inspired by the desire to tend and to heal. Nursing was a noble profession. Caring was the key word. The most powerful jobs in the profession were occupied by ward sisters and matrons – all of whom still had close, daily contact with patients.



Sadly, today’s career structure, built on academic qualifications, means that nurses whose desire to nurse is accompanied by even the slightest ambition must quickly move up the ladder to a point where they spend very little time or, more probably no time at all, with patients.



The actual hands-on nursing is done by junior staff. This is, without a doubt, one of the reasons why modern hospitals are so bad.



In the United Kingdom the number of senior managers in hospitals has risen every year for decades. At the same time the number of nurses and cleaners keeps falling. There are more administrators in hospitals than there are beds, nurses or other practical staff. It is not surprising that staff spend much of their time filling in forms while the number of patients contracting serious, deadly infections continues to soar.



Moreover, thanks to the experts, hospitals are designed and built around the needs of the staff. To the architects who design hospitals, to the managers who run them, patients are, it seems, something of a nuisance, without whom everything would run far more smoothly.



Signs of administrators at work are everywhere. For example, it is the fashion these days to put carpets in hospital corridors. Naturally, this is dangerously unhealthy (since carpets are far more difficult to clean than other forms of flooring) but at least it means that administrators are not disturbed by the noise of patients being wheeled about.



A few decades ago patients were cared for in hospitals which were run by matrons and ward sisters – nurses who still knew how to turn a patient, make a bed and empty a bedpan. Many patients cannot, of course, remember how efficient hospitals were in those days and so, because they don’t know what to expect or what to look for, they think they are being well looked after.



In many countries, doctors (both in general practice and in hospitals) are now working strictly limited hours. As a result, it is rare to see a doctor in a hospital at weekends. Patients are left lying in bed all weekend. No one, it seems, has heard of deep vein thromboses or pressure sores. You are between 8% and 26% more likely to die if you are admitted to hospital at the weekend than if you are admitted to hospital during the week.



Another problem is that you are more likely to catch a serious, life-threatening infection in hospital than anywhere else. The great danger is, of course, that you may catch an antibiotic resistant infection. Such infections were predictable (I predicted their development in 1977 in a book called Paper Doctors) and are avoidable (I explained how they could best be avoided in the same book) but are as a result of worsening hospital hygiene and the overuse of antibiotics. These resistant bugs are now a significant health threat in hospitals.



Hospital staff seem unconcerned at this, even though every incidence of MRSA infection is, like nearly all bed sores and most cases of deep vein thrombosis, straightforward evidence of poor nursing. Even medical records, pens and computer keyboards are now known to be infected with superbugs. Some hospitals have no changing facilities, and so nurses go home in their uniforms (taking bugs with them). Most hospitals don’t launder uniforms and so nurses have to put their uniforms in with the family wash – usually at a temperature which will not destroy the bugs.



And then there are the operations.



Operations are potentially dangerous procedures and are best avoided whenever possible.



Surgical deaths in the United Kingdom alone number tens of thousands a year but nine out of ten operations are done to improve life rather than save life. This means that many of the patients who die as a result of surgery didn’t need their operations. Little research has been done to find out if all those operations actually do improve the quality of life for the patients who have them.



Doctors have never taken much interest in preventive medicine or in how to help their patients stay healthy. This, I’m afraid, is because they have little or no financial interest in keeping their patients healthy. Except in China (where doctors were once paid only for as long as their patients stayed well) doctors have always earned their money out of diagnosing and curing illness. When you earn money out of making people healthy when they are ill, keeping them healthy makes no financial sense at all. Drug companies don’t make money when people get better – they make money when people remain ill and need constant medication.



The drug companies, speaking to us via well-paid establishment experts, have persuaded doctors to encourage us to believe that when we are ill we must take something to rid ourselves of our symptoms. It’s all about money.



It’s because of this that doctors take very little interest in teaching people about healthy eating.



We were designed (or slowly evolved) for a very different type of diet to the one most of us eat today. We were designed for a diet based on fruits and vegetables, supplemented occasionally with a small amount of lean meat. We weren’t designed to eat vast quantities of fatty meat, we weren’t designed to drink milk taken from another animal (and meant for its young) and we weren’t designed to eat grains.



Around 99.99% of our genetic material was formed when we were eating the sort of diet for which we were designed. But now most of us live on fatty meat, milky foods and cereals.



There were 100,000 generations of humans known as hunter-gatherers (living on fruits and vegetables they gathered and animals they occasionally managed to kill) and 500 generations dependent on agriculture (living on food grown on farms and animals reared in captivity). There have been just ten generations of humans since the onset of the industrial age and just two generations have grown up with highly processed fast, junk food. Knowing all this, it is hardly surprising that most of us ill most of the time.



And, of course, partly as a result of poor eating habits, obesity is now endemic in most Western countries. Type 2 diabetes (also known as maturity onset diabetes) is often a consequence of obesity. And yet most doctors do little or nothing either to help their patients to lose weight or to deal with Type 2 diabetes by managing their diet. In some countries, about a quarter of the people who have diabetes do not know that they have diabetes. When diabetes is diagnosed, the doctor’s usual response is to reach for a prescription pad and prescribe one of the potentially hazardous drugs promoted for the purpose. In fact, most patients could control their diabetes (and protect themselves from health problems) by changing their diet (cutting out junk foods) and losing excess weight. But prescribing a pill is easier than giving advice. And taking a pill is easier than cutting down on chocolate bars.



Is it a coincidence that when gorillas are brought into captivity and fed on the sort of diet we think they should eat (not dissimilar, of course, from the sort of diet we eat ourselves) they too develop heart disease, ulcerative colitis and high cholesterol levels – problems they don’t suffer from in the wild? Given the opportunity to become couch potatoes, baboons will jump at the idea. The Masai Mara National Reserve on the Serengeti Plains of Kenya had baboons who traditionally picked and chose their diet from everything available. But as the Park grew, it inevitably attracted tourists, hotels and rubbish. Within a few years of the first waste dump being formed, the baboons found that they could just lie around until the waste lorry arrived and then binge on high fat, high protein, high sugar leftovers. The baboons feeding like this grow faster, reach puberty earlier and weigh more. But their cholesterol levels shot up and they developed diabetes and chronic heart disease.



In North America the same thing happened to wild bears who hung around waste dumps and car parks in places such as the Yosemite National Park. They became obese and ill. And they also became mentally disturbed; showing signs of confusion and becoming increasingly violent.



Is it coincidence that the hunter-gatherer societies which still exist in the world’s few wild, remote areas have far less cancer, heart disease, diabetes and osteoporosis? They may die falling from trees or being eaten by wild animals but they don’t die from the sort of diseases which cripple and kill us. Time and time again anthropologists have observed that as native societies abandon their traditional hunter-gatherer lifestyle, so their health deteriorates.



Today, we are like captive cows and sheep, falling ill because we can no longer choose a varied diet but must rely on what the farmers and the supermarkets choose to offer us.



If doctors told their patients the truth about food, most of the world’s drug companies would virtually disappear within months. The market for heart drugs, high blood pressure drugs, anti-cancer drugs and so on would fall through the floor. Drug companies would be struggling along side-by-side with the buggy whip manufacturers.



And yet the advice about nutrition given to patients by doctors, nurses, nutritionists and dieticians is often appalling and frequently lethal. The food served in hospitals (where people are, it can safely be assumed, at their weakest and at their greatest need of wholesome, nutritious food) is almost universally inedible and customarily harmful to the patient. The food produced for patients is nothing more than unwholesome stodge, full of calories and fat and devoid of vitamins.



Finally, there is clear evidence to show that how much food you eat is just as important as what you eat. Eating less can lead to a longer life.



A team from the Louisiana State University in the USA monitored a group of 48 overweight men and women aged between 25 and 50 years. A quarter of them were put on a diet containing 25% fewer calories than they would be expected to eat for their age and weight. Another quarter had their calorie intake reduced by 12.5% and was also put on a strict exercise regime. A third group stuck to a very strict diet of just 890 calories a day. Finally, the last group was placed on a diet which would enable them to maintain their weight.



The results showed that the volunteers on the fewest calories lost, on average, 14% of their body weight during the six months. The other calorie-restricted dieters lost 10% of their body weight. All the volunteers who cut down their calories showed a fall in their average body temperature and showed reduced fasting insulin levels – both figures which are linked to longevity. The rate at which their DNA decayed also slowed. This is important because decaying DNA increases the chances of mutations and degenerative diseases developing, and producing problems such as cancer.



Other research has shown that people who eat less also have healthier hearts.



Researchers believe that cutting calories reduces the production of free radicals, the toxic particles which are difficult for the body to get rid of. The message is simple: eat less, live longer.



If you eat like a bird you’ll live as long as an elephant.



So why don’t doctors and dieticians warn patients of this?



The answer, I’m afraid, is frighteningly simple and can be summed up in a question.



Where’s the profit?



Improving diets might save lives, but it wouldn’t help the drug companies increase their profits.



Most doctors are unquestioning – too frightened to upset the establishment. Asking uncomfortable questions can ruin a doctor’s career. And medical journalists are just as useless. Most have very little formal medical training, they don’t know what to look for, they not infrequently receive payments from drug companies and they hardly ever have the courage to take on the establishment. Far too many so-called medical and health journalists are wimpy incompetents who won’t print or broadcast anything which might damage their cosy relationships with the medical establishment and the international pharmaceutical industry.



The doctors and nurses who do know the truth don’t dare talk about it. And, sadly, most doctors and nurses don’t bother to search out the facts. They just recite what they’re told by the drug companies, prescribe vast quantities of pills, recommend huge numbers of vaccinations (because that is what they are told to do) and carefully avoid seeking or sharing out the truth.



There are fashions in medicine just as much as there are fashions in clothes. The difference is that whereas badly conceived fashions in clothes are only likely to embarrass you, ill-conceived fashions in medicine may kill you. The fashions in medicine have, by and large, as much scientific validity as the fashions in the clothes industry.



The most obvious fashions in medicine relate to treatments. For example, a couple of centuries ago, enemas, purges and bleedings were all the rage. In 17th century France, Louis XIII had 212 enemas, 215 purges and 47 bleedings in a single year. The Canon of Troyes is reputed to have had a total of 2,190 enemas in a two year period; how he found time to do anything else is difficult to imagine. By the mid-19th century, enemas were a little last year’s style and bleeding was the in-thing. There was even a posh word for it – doctors who were about to remove blood from their patients would say that they were going to phlebotomize them. Patients would totter into their doctor’s surgery, sit down, tuck up their sleeves and ask the doctor to ‘draw me a pint of blood’. Bleeding was the universal cure, recommended for most symptoms and ailments. ‘Feeling a little under the weather? A little light bleeding should soon put you to rights.’ ‘Constant headaches? We’ll soon have that sorted for you, sir. Just roll up your sleeve.’ ‘Bit of trouble down below, madam? Not to worry. Hold your arm out.’



A little later, in the nineteenth century, doctors put their lancets away and started recommending alcohol as the new panacea. Brandy was the favoured remedy in the doctor’s pharmacopoeia. People took it for almost everything. And when patients developed delirium tremens, the recommended treatment was more alcohol. If things got so bad that the brandy didn’t work, doctors added a little opium. Those were the days to be ill. Hypochondriacs must have had a wonderful time.



In the years from the 1930s onwards, removing tonsils became the fashionable treatment. Tonsils were removed from between a half and three-quarters of all children in the 1930s. This often useless and unnecessary, and always potentially hazardous, operation is less commonly performed these days but in the 1970s, over a million such operations were done every year in Britain alone. Doctors used to rip out tonsils on the kitchen table. Between 200 and 300 deaths a year were caused by the operation. One suspects that few, if any, of those unfortunate children would have died from tonsillitis.



Diseases go in cycles too.



One year everyone will be suffering from asthma. It will be the disease of the moment just as the mini skirt or ripped jeans may drift mysteriously in and out of fashion. Another year arthritis will be the fashionable disease as a drug company persuades journalists to write articles extolling the virtues (and disguising the vices) of its latest product. The cycle is a relatively simple one. The drug company with a new and profitable product to sell (usually designed for some long-term – and therefore immensely profitable – disorder) will send teams of well-trained representatives around to talk to family physicians, give them presents and take them out for expensive luncheons. The sales representatives will be equipped with information showing that the disorder in question is rapidly reaching epidemic proportions, lists of warning symptoms for the doctor to watch out for and information about the drug company’s new solution to the problem. Because the product will be new to the market, there will probably be very little evidence available about side effects and the sales representative will be accurately able to describe the drug as extremely ‘safe’.



And the number of prescriptions being written for the new wonder product will soon rocket – pushing up drug company profits dramatically.



Then, a year or so later, patients and doctors alike will become aware of the many side effects associated with the new alleged wonder product and prescribing levels will fall. It is then the turn of some other product and some other disease to take the limelight and some other drug company to enjoy a dramatic boost in its profits.



For years now surgeons have been performing unnecessary operations; operations which have done far more harm than good. It is, of course, difficult to be precise about the number of unnecessary operations but in America, researchers have concluded that in an average sort of year, surgeons working in American hospitals now perform 7.5 million unnecessary surgical procedures, resulting in 37,136 unnecessary deaths and a cost running into hundreds of billions of dollars. One Congressional Committee in the US found that 17.6% of recommendations for surgery were not necessary.



Nothing illustrates the uselessness (and danger) of elective surgery more completely than heart surgery. In America, having had at least one coronary artery bypass operation is now as much a sign of success as ownership of a Mercedes limousine. And the operation is growing in popularity around the rest of the world. In Britain around 10% of the people who have had heart attacks end up having heart bypass operations.



Many surgeons claim that surgery for heart disease is not elective but vital. But the evidence shows that most of the surgery performed for the treatment of heart disease is entirely unnecessary. Back in 1988 (in a now out of print book called The Health Scandal) I reported that coronary artery bypass surgery (the commonest procedure performed in cardiac surgery) had been in use for nearly thirty years without anyone trying to find out how patients’ everyday lives were affected by the operation. The experts just ‘knew’ it was a good thing.



When a survey was eventually done, it was found that whereas nearly half of the patients who had the operation had been working right up to the time of surgery, three months after the operation only just over a third of the men were working. And a year after the operation, nearly half the patients were still not working. In other words, the operation had little positive effect on patients’ lives but did put a good many out of action for some time. There were, of course, a number of patients who died as a result of surgical complications.



And what makes the medical profession’s enthusiasm for coronary artery surgery even more bizarre is the fact that research done by Dr Dean Ornish has shown that patients who have symptoms of heart disease often don’t need surgery at all but stand a better chance of recovering if they are put on a regime which includes a vegan diet, gentle exercise and relaxation.



The vast majority of medical journalists, who might be expected to criticise unnecessary medical procedures which put patients’ lives at risk, know little or nothing of medical matters and are too much in awe of the medical establishment (and its most vocal experts) to offer any sort of criticism.



Psychiatrists and psychologists are also eager to create fashionable new bandwagons too. It is now possible to be clinically afraid of over 500 different things, for that is the astonishing number of phobias which have been officially recognised. In addition to traditional phobias such as claustrophobia, patients can now suffer from kakorrhaphiophobia (a fear of defeat), apeirophobia (a fear of infinity), chrometophobia (a fear of money) and hippopotomonstros-esquippedaliphobia (a fear of long words). It’s difficult to tell when the experts are being serious and when they’re having us on these days. (But these are real.)



There is no doubt that drug companies exaggerate mild problems in order to boost their profits, and they devise and then promote non-existent diseases in order to create fashionable new markets for their drugs. They use well-paid experts to promote the newly invented diseases.



In 1991, one in ten hospital deaths was followed by a post mortem. In 2004, the figure had fallen to 1 in 40. Today, post mortems are almost a rarity. When fewer post mortems are performed, doctors are less likely to be embarrassed by evidence showing that they made a big mistake. Doctors are also, of course, unlikely to learn anything if they never know how wrong they were.



A former Director General of the World Health Organisation, some years ago, startled the medical establishment by stating that: ‘the major and most expensive part of medical knowledge as applied today appears to be more for the satisfaction of the health professions than for the benefit of the consumers of health care’. The evidence certainly supports that view.



Consider what happens when doctors go on strike and leave patients to cope without professional medical help. You might imagine that people would be dying like flies in autumn. Not a bit of it. When doctors in Israel went on strike for a month, admissions to hospital dropped by eighty five per cent, with only the most urgent cases being admitted, but despite this the death rate in Israel dropped by fifty per cent – the largest drop since the previous doctors’ strike twenty years earlier – to its lowest ever recorded level. Much the same thing has happened wherever doctors have gone on strike.



A report published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine concluded that many hospital patients who suffer heart attacks die during the ‘confused and disorganised charades’ of attempts to save them because hospital doctors do not know how to give emergency resuscitation. Only rarely does real life match the efficiency (and success) of the television emergency ward.



Even more worrying was an editorial published in the British Medical Journal which stated that: ‘only one per cent of the articles in medical journals are scientifically sound’ and that ‘only about fifteen per cent of medical interventions are supported by solid scientific evidence’. In other words the majority of treatments are completely untried and when a doctor writes out a prescription or sticks a knife into a patient, neither he nor anyone else has much of an idea about what will happen next.



Today, television and radio programmes always present experts as though their word is beyond discussion. Newspapers do the same, quoting experts as though they are bringing us solid evidence that the rest of us could never find without them.



It is frighteningly easy to become an ‘expert’. When I was in my 20s and newly qualified, I was regularly described as a ‘world famous expert’ or a ‘leading expert’ whenever I was quoted in the media. At least I was only ever giving my opinion based on the facts which were available – I have never been paid or otherwise bribed to offer an opinion or a particular point of view.



There is a certain amount of irony in the fact that now I am much older, and I hope wiser and better informed, I am never invited to give my opinion on TV or radio shows or for the press. The mainstream media prefers its experts to stick to the official and accepted line on whatever topic is under discussion. What viewers, listeners and readers don’t know is that many so-called experts have been bought and paid for, and when they open their mouths they are merely saying what they’ve been told to say by their employers. The drug industry has an army of doctors who will say whatever they are required to say – in return for a large cheque, a holiday abroad or a new television set. Special agencies offer these so-called experts to media groups who are looking for someone who can provide an apparently expert view. Television reporters, radio presenters and newspaper journalists like the fact that these experts work free of charge because they are paid by their sponsors. The ‘experts’ are known as ‘rent a quote experts’.



When I was young, and earning a living in the media, I always expected to be paid a fee but after a while I found that I couldn’t compete with the many doctors who were prepared to work without a fee or even expenses because they were paid by a drug company. When I wrote a widely syndicated newspaper column, the agency selling the column suddenly found that a few newspapers were cancelling the column. The editors of those papers explained that they’d been offered a free column as a replacement for mine. The writers of the free column were being paid, of course, but they were being paid by drug companies or government departments.



It should be clear by now that experts have screwed up in almost every area of life, and medical experts have been particularly adept at screwing up.



But that’s only part of the problem with so-called experts.



The other part of the problem (and the subject of this book) is the way that the experts within the medical establishment (often controlled by lobbyists working for a variety of industries – including most notably the pharmaceutical industry) frequently suppress and crush important and original work that could save lives and improve the health of patients around the world.



This isn’t a new phenomenon – it’s been happening for centuries.



The medical establishment will always take decisions on health matters which benefit industry, government and the medical profession, rather than patients. And the Government will always take decisions on health matters which benefit the State and the pharmaceutical industry rather than individual patients.



Responsibility has been separated from authority with disastrous consequences for patients.



There is something uncivilised and inhuman about a health system, designed by experts and reliant on experts, in which patients with suspected cancer must wait weeks, months or years to see a specialist, wait weeks or months to be diagnosed and then wait weeks or months or years to be treated – hoping that they won’t die on one of the waiting lists.



Finally, look at the way that experts have allowed our environment and our food to be poisoned by chemical companies, farmers and others involved in ‘serving’ our communities.



Poisons in our environment are now one of the most significant modern causes of illness in general and of cancer in particular. As a result of the contaminants in our food, drinking water and the air we breathe, human breast milk contains so many chemical contaminants that it couldn’t possibly be sold as safe for human consumption. And human bodies contain so many chemicals (some consumed in additive and pesticide contaminated food and some acquired accidentally from our polluted environment) that a human steak would never be passed fit for consumption by cannibals.



Children’s bodies are routinely contaminated with scores of potentially hazardous chemicals. The susceptibility of the young body, and the wide availability of toxic chemicals in the surroundings in which children live, mean that those as young as nine-years-old have far more toxic substances in their bodies than their grandparents ever had.



Television sets and plastic toys, deodorants and household cleansers are all sources of poisons as, of course, are the pesticides we use in our garden and the pesticides farmers use on our food.



Some carcinogenic industrial chemicals which have been banned can still be found in the environment. Back in 1930, just one million tons of man-made chemicals were produced globally each year. Today, the chemical companies produce hundreds of millions of tons of man-made chemicals a year.



When researchers tested ordinary citizens, they found that of 104 substances for which they had tested, 80 were present in human beings. These tests are often repeated – with much the same results.



Chemicals are in our air, our water and our food. The chemicals found in the average human body can cause liver cancer, damage to the developing brain, premature birth, genital abnormalities, bladder cancer, kidney damage, asthma, skin disorders, hormone disruption, and a higher risk of miscarriage.



There is not enough safety information available about nearly 90% of the 2,500 chemicals which manufacturers regularly use in large quantities, to enable scientists or doctors to do a basic safety assessment.



When chemicals are tested they are tested on animals. If the tests show that a chemical kills animals, the test will be ignored on the grounds that animals are so different to humans that the results are irrelevant, and manufacturers will be allowed to use the chemical as much as they like. Drug companies follow the same ‘we can’t lose’ trickery when testing drugs.



There is no doubt at all that many of the chemicals widely used in the preparation of food, the feeding of animals and the manufacture of a wide variety of goods are carcinogenic.



The experts know all this, of course, but they do nothing to prevent the pollution, or to deal with it because to do so would inconvenience their paymasters.



Then there is the scandal of our drinking water.



In towns and cities, drinking water is often taken from rivers. But sewage firms dump their untreated waste into the same rivers. The real problem is the fact that they can’t remove drug residues from the human waste which is discharged into the rivers. The result is that when you turn on your tap you get bits of old contraceptive pill, antibiotic and tranquilliser in your sparkling glass of apparently clean drinking water. You can’t see the drug residues, of course. And the water companies can’t get them out.



Governments have, of course, made things worse by adding fluoride to drinking water supplies. The theory is that if people drink water dosed with fluoride they will be less likely to suffer from dental decay. In practice, fluoride is a potentially hazardous substance and this practice is fraught with danger. Adding fluoride to the water is, however, encouraged by politicians because their ill-informed experts claim that although it probably damages the health of some citizens they claim it may help cut the nation’s dental bill.



As part of a school science project, a 12-year-old American girl collected ice samples from five restaurants. She also collected loo water samples from the same restaurants. She had all the samples tested for bacteria. In several cases, the ice from the restaurants contained e.coli bacteria and was dirtier than the water taken from the loo bowls. How did the bugs get into the ice?



Probably because the ice-making machines hadn’t been cleaned and because the restaurant staff had used hands which hadn’t been washed to scoop up the ice.



The moral is a simple one: you should avoid ice in bars and restaurants.



Doctors exist only for two reasons: to look after people who have acquired a disease, and to prevent healthy people from falling ill. That’s it. The rest is unimportant.



But today’s medical profession has been bribed by drug companies, bullied by, and overwhelmed by bureaucrats and social workers, and forced by politicians to abandon most of their ethical principles (including, for example, the traditional principle of confidentiality). Through the weakness of their leaders, doctors have been turned into ethically impoverished mercenaries.



Principles should be indigestible but the modern medical profession has swallowed its principles without hesitation or regret.



It is, perhaps, hardly surprising that many doctors now hate their jobs and regard them as little more than a way of making money. Many doctors would prefer to do something else for a living – if they could find something as lucrative. Thanks largely to the activities of dishonest ‘experts’, vocation has been abandoned and replaced by expediency. It’s hardly surprising that doctors constantly go on strike for yet more money – the only way in which they believe their work is measured.



Medicine used to be a proud and independent profession. Sadly, much of the modern medical profession is now little more than a marketing arm for the pharmaceutical industry and a snitch service for the Government. And things are likely to get worse rather than better unless and until we force governments and doctors to recognise that people must come first.





Note

The essay above is taken from Vernon Coleman’s book `Medical Heretics’. The book is available via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



In his book `Medical Heretics’ Dr Coleman gives examples of how, why and when the medical establishment suppressed significant new ideas and scientific breakthroughs simply because they were seen as a threat to the status quo, or because they were regarded as offering unwelcome criticism of the medical establishment. He also gives numerous specific examples of great, original thinking in medicine.



Copyright Vernon Coleman October 2026