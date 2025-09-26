Medicine’s mild flirtation with science ended when doctors accepted vaccination - largely because they were told to by a bunch of disreputable drug companies, ignorant politicians and bought and paid for pseudo journalists. It’s not just vaccines, of course. Doctors prescribe endless crap because they’re told to so. And they rarely ask to see original independent research. (There rarely is any, of course.)

Paracelsus was one of the last honourable medical men. It’s been downhill ever since.

In 1975, in “The Medicine Men”, I pointed out that doctors cannot claim to be members of a profession when they take instructions from drug companies. I stand by that.

VC