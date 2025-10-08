The number of people who die from the cold (in an average winter) is ten times the number who die from the heat ( in a very hot summer). That’s a global figure. In northern countries the ratio is far, far higher. In the U.K. for example the number who die from the cold is well over 1,000 times the number who die from the heat. In the winter in the U.K. around 60,000 old and frail people die of the cold. In the summer no more than a few die of heat even in hottest summers.

(If only global warming were real! The number dying would be much lower if all those global warming cultists had been right.)

This coming winter of 25/26 will be much worse.

By blocking the sun the Geo-engineers will bring down the temperature. Winters generally will get cold.

That’s one part of the depopulation plan to which the conspirators are devoted.

The next part of the plan is to ensure that energy prices go up. And the conspirators are doing everything they can to push up energy prices. Nothing pushes up the price of oil more than a few wars. And the U.K. (told by the conspirators to punish its citizens for rebelliously voting Brexit) will suffer more than most. Abandoning North Sea oil helps push up prices. And net zero makes everything worse.

Then there’s part three of the plan: food prices. If you’ve bought any food recently you’ll have noticed prices going through the roof.

They’ve created a perfect storm.

Cold weather, expensive heating and expensive food.

Oh, and rapidly disappearing and deteriorating health care - to protect the planet, of course. (Read “The End of Medicine”. It’ll change the way you see the world.)

Millions will die this winter. Seemingly of natural causes. (If freezing to death is natural).

All part of the depopulation plan.

Many of those who snicker and sneer will be dead by next spring.

You and I must make plans now to survive the winter ahead.

VC

