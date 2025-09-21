The incidence of cancer is increasing rapidly among people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. And it’s increasing in at least 24 countries.

A total of 17 different cancers are becoming commoner.

And many of these cancers are aggressive and fast growing. They’re called turbo cancers.

I warned about the massive increase in deaths in 2020 when the vaccine was introduced. I was demonised and my warnings were deleted.

Deaths from cancer are expected to rise 40% by 2030.

And this despite:

The expenditure of huge amounts of money on drugs.

The reduction in the number smoking.

And massive spending on screening programmes.

The drug industry is very excited by the cancer boom. Profits are expected to rise massively.

Doctors are puzzled by the increase in cancer.

They’re blaming eating habits, obesity, poor sleep, antibiotics, newspaper stories and food quality.

They’re looking for something that changed in the last few years.

And they’re too scared of the establishment to dare see - let alone speak out loud - the obvious culprit. Or maybe too house trained to see the truth. Or too stupid.

The covid 19 vaccine.

Stupid, corrupt doctors and journalists are deliberately avoiding the obvious answer: the toxic covid jab is causing these cancers.

It would be easy to prove the link.

Just see if cancer is now commoner among those who were jabbed.

But why would anyone do that?

The results would, I have no doubt, bring millions of lawsuits and destroy the vaccine industry.

But from all I know I am certain the covid 19 vaccine is the cause.