The default diagnosis for dementia is now Alzheimer’s disease. There are a good many reasons for this but it’s the way it is. For a while GPs were paid a bonus every time they made the diagnosis. Drug companies make a ton of money out of Alzheimers.

And for many patients it is the wrong diagnosis.

Hundreds of thousands of patients are diagnosed with dementia, drugged to their eyeballs to make them easy to manage. And then often killed off with the infamous one shot of morphine and midazolam. Too often no one cares. They’re an expensive nuisance.

Having looked carefully at the evidence I’m convinced that most patients with dementia are curable.

Because they don’t have Alzheimer’s and no one has bothered to look at the alternative diagnoses.

Around the world there are more than 50 million people who have been labelled as having dementia.

Millions have been abandoned but could be rescued and mended and live great lives.

Most are simple labelled as having Alzheimer’s and forgotten.

Here are some of the alternative diagnoses rarely made.

Vitamin B12 deficiency. Very common. Rarely checked for. Easily mended with sublingual tablets that cost next to nothing. Normal pressure hydrocephalus. Commoner than thought. Not difficult to diagnose and treat. Miracles ensue. Some diagnosticians never think of it because they’ve never heard of it. Nearly half of patients with Parkinson’s develop dementia. Tranquillisers. Millions of older folk are regularly drugged with tranquillisers and sleeping tablets. If and when they are weaned off the junk their dementia disappears.

There are many more possibilities. Mostly treatable and curable. But too many health care professionals don’t care enough about the elderly. And are too quick to make the easy diagnosis.

I did videos about dementia but they were all deleted of course. Nothing to do with the videos, but the covid censorship ran wide and deep.

But my book “The Dementia Myth” contains an analysis of the alternative diagnoses. Borrow a copy from a library.

