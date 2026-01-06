Because of the absurd restrictions imposed by Britains’s communist/fascist government, though its censorious and misnamed Online Safety Act (which is, I suspect, destined to ensure that lies are never opposed and are indeed given priority over truths), my work will now appear exclusively on my website www.vernoncoleman.com

Please join me there!

And please note that my site is not always easy to find or access. But once you’ve got there you don’t have to jump through hoops or provide your inside leg measurement to read essential truths.

The material currently on my Substack page will remain available.

Thank you, and thank you for all your support.

Vernon Coleman