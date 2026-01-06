My articles are now only available on www.vernoncoleman.com
Because of the absurd restrictions imposed by Britains’s communist/fascist government, though its censorious and misnamed Online Safety Act (which is, I suspect, destined to ensure that lies are never opposed and are indeed given priority over truths), my work will now appear exclusively on my website www.vernoncoleman.com
Please join me there!
And please note that my site is not always easy to find or access. But once you’ve got there you don’t have to jump through hoops or provide your inside leg measurement to read essential truths.
The material currently on my Substack page will remain available.
Thank you, and thank you for all your support.
Vernon Coleman
Can you collect everyone’s email address who wishes to follow you and send your writings as an email blast? I don’t want to miss any of your articles so I think it’s a great way to stay connected to your followers and to stay visible.
Will follow you there, kind Sir! Appreciate you and all you do Vernon. I wish more in your generation had their heads out of, well, you know...and were fighting for truth and future generations. Bless you Sir. Much respect.