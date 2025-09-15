I don’t know true it is but I have heard from several sources that YouTube is allowing banned people back onto its platform. I was banned back in 2020 when they also told me I wasn’t allowed to access their site. At the time I was making videos which had millions of viewers and in a few weeks I’d gathered a huge number of subscribers. I never monetised my videos which I made as a public service. I seem to remember the ban was forever and eternity times two but maybe I imagined that bit.

I don’t for one second suspect that YouTube would invite me back but just in case they do I have prepared a response. These are my conditions for returning to YouTube:

You apologise to me and everyone else you banned. It needs to be a grovelling apology in which you explain who told you to censor people telling the truth. Everyone at YouTube responsible for the bans must be fired immediately without any payoff. Everyone else banned from YouTube must be restored. You must promise never to ban anyone again. You must pay £1,000,000 to the families of all those killed or injured by the covid vaccine. You protected the vaccine and you are responsible for the damage. You must restore all the videos you deleted. All of them. They’ll be there somewhere. That’s it for starters. I will then consider making videos for YouTube again.

VC