Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Right Side of History's avatar
Right Side of History
Sep 15

Reminds me of my criteria for voting again:

1) End the privately owned FED and begin printing money interest free. We literally pay a 3rd party interest to print and loan us our own money. This is why we have an unpayable 37+ trillion debt load.

2) Force AIPAC to register as a foreign agent as required by law. If they refuse kick them out.

3) Make it illegal for dual citizens (or anyone of jewish heritage) to hold any political office of any kind.

4) Sever all ties and funding to Israel and let them fend for themselves.

Of course this will be a cold day in…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Maurice McCarthy's avatar
Maurice McCarthy
Sep 15

Well said Dr. Vernon!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture