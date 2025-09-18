Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Reis's avatar
Pat Reis
Sep 18

Dr. Coleman, I applaud you, Dr. Thomas Cowan and the Bailey doctors (among many others) who are getting the truth out about modern medicine’s dangers and outright fallacies.

Please keep going because I know you are reaching many people who want to know the truth!

May you all be blessed, strengthened and protected in your efforts. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jackie Geritz's avatar
Jackie Geritz
Sep 18

List of employers who did not require their employees to get vaccinated during the Plandemic:

The White House

Congress & Staff

Supreme Court

The CDC

The FDA

The WHO

Moderna

Pfizer BioNTech

USPS Ballot Services

Covid Test Lab Industries

All Illegal Immigrant Invaders

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture