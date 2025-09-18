Surgical deaths in the U.K. number around 30,000 a year. In bigger countries the number is obviously higher. Some patients die because surgeons make mistakes but anaesthetic problems are a major cause of death. Changes in medical practices because of global warming (traditional anaesthetic drugs are being abandoned in a bizarre attempt by doctors to save the planet from a none existent threat) will mean the number dying on the operating table, or immediately afterwards, will go up.

The risks of surgery are dramatically underestimated and vary, of course, according to the age and general health of the patient and the difficulty of the operation. On the whole longer ops mean more risk.

All this is important because nine out ten operations are done to improve life rather than to save it.

This means that 90% of the people who die as a result of surgery didn’t need their operation.

Little research has been done to find out if those optional operations actually do improve patients’ lives.

All this may be worth considering if you’re contemplating surgery which isn’t necessary to save your life.

VC