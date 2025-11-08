Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Justice Happiness's avatar
Freedom Justice Happiness
6hEdited

“Relative Incidence of Office Visits and Cumulative Rates of Billed Diagnoses Along the Axis of Vaccination” published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2020). ￼

You can access it here: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7709050/

30 YEAR STUDY BETWEEN VACCINATED AND UNVACCINATED PROVES UNVACCINATED ARE VASTLY MORE HEALTHY

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Kate's avatar
Kate
3h

I have 6 sibling age 40-60. We’ve not been vaccinated and none of us have had any chronic health problems or cancers.

I have 6 children, 5 unvaccinated. The only child who struggles with some health problems is the oldest who is vaccinated up to 12 month shots (before I wised up.)

No neurological issues, no emotional regulation issues in the unvaccinated children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture