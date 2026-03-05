No patient should ever have to make an appointment to see a GP
When I first started as a family doctor I had no appointments system. There was just me, an elderly receptionist and a consulting room. Patients arrived and were seen. It was simple. I preferred it. And so did my patients. No one had to wait to be seen.
Appointments systems are for hairdressers and dentists. Not doctors.
My view is that appointments systems were introduced to help destroy health care…
There is no other reason.
Read my article and leave your thoughts on my Substack page.
Dr. Coleman,
Thank you for this moving and deeply honest reflection. I read it with admiration—and with a sense of personal loss. As a former medical student, the “simple” practice you describe was exactly what I dreamed of: open access, continuity, responsibility, and real human connection. That was the medicine I wanted to practice. But along the way, I watched that vision disappear.
Here in Canada, the normalization of programs like MAID, the growing institutionalization and politicization of medicine, and the demand for impersonal “clinic-style” care—where patients rarely see the same doctor twice—were deeply unsettling. Medicine began to feel less like a vocation and more like a managed system. Judgment gave way to policy. Relationship gave way to process. Within systems modelled after the National Health Service, efficiency replaced care, and accessibility became an illusion. Patients became files. Doctors became operators. These changes were decisive for me. They contributed directly to my decision to abandon my medical dreams—not from lack of commitment, but from the realization that the profession I loved was disappearing. You are right: compulsory appointment systems were not just administrative reforms. They marked a philosophical shift. Presence was replaced by predictability. Institutions were prioritized over patients. Your question says it all: Would we rather wait today to see a doctor who knows us—or wait weeks for one who doesn’t? For most of us, the answer is obvious. Thank you for preserving the memory of a medicine rooted in trust, dignity, and responsibility. Even if that world no longer exists as it once did, it matters that it is remembered—and defended.
I remember when no appointment was necessary and I paid with cash. Visits were very rare.
I don’t have a primary GP today. I just go to the health department. Pay around 6.00 bucks.
Haven’t been there since December 2019
I do not care for the modern day healthcare system. I’m quite terrified of it.