Medical confidentiality was always the basis of the doctor-patient relationship. Doctors used to treat everything they were told in confidence. A patient could tell a doctor that they’d just killer someone and the secret would be respected. You can’t pick and choose about confidentiality. You can try and persuade them to give themselves up but you can’t dob them in. No sneaking or snitching. You can’t be a bit pregnant and you can’t be a bit confidential.
That’s all changed.
There is no medical confidentiality now. The Hippocratic Oath has gone. Doctors are now legally obliged to disclose anything and everything they’ve been told. Medical records might as well be published on the internet. They probably soon will be. Part of your digital identity.
It was my adherence to the principle of confidentiality that ended my life as a GP. A patient who was depressed needed time off work. I wrote a sick note and put “depression” in the box for illness. My patient asked if I had to put down depression. He said they’d sack him if he was known to have had a mental illness. (They could do that then.) I scribbled ‘virus infection’. And I did the same thing every time. I then got fined by the State. I had two choices: tell employers the truth on all sick notes. Or resign. I resigned.
Shortly afterwards they changed the rules about sick notes.
But that was the tip of the proverbial.
Today, there is no confidentiality. Nothing a patient tells a doctor is secret.
I was sad to have to give up life as a GP.
I decided to write about medicine and to try to cure wholesale rather than retail.
But I missed my practice for years. Decades.
Actually, I confess I still dream of finding a single handed practice on an island somewhere…miles from anywhere; where the bureaucrats couldn’t find me.
VC
www.vernoncoleman.com
Dr Coleman you’ve inspired me for years. I am a chiropractor and ran a multi practitioner holistic health center for over 35 years. I’ve taken care of autistic kids, I see what’s going on. I have two sons 31 and 33 who have had no childhood shots. Even back then I found enough information (without the internet) and I was horrified at the acceptable collateral damage to our children. luckily, as I read the things I was finding to my husband at the time, he agreed that we weren’t going to take the chance .
In recent years, I chose to let my license go - as opposed to being forced into getting the shots in the middle of the plandemic in order to practice.
I never found one pediatrician, even a few females I approached, that would see my kids if we didn’t do the shots. So be it - my kids were healthy enough that I never needed their services! . That should tell people something . my sons were healthier than most of their friends. I was the mom that took her little kids to a chickenpox party, which was all of them swimming together in a little baby pool.
I’m so glad you’re still around because what you’re standing for and have for so long helps me continue to do the same. ❤️
My daughter was losing her hair at 17. I took her to a second dermatologist for a second opinion and he saw the notes from the first in her electronic medical records. He agreed with that MD and also said that he was his mentor. So much for a second opinion! I ended up having her get bloodwork from an integrative doctor and it turns out she had Lyme, a new Epstein Barr infection and hypothyroidism. Then I found a Naturopath who was able to get her well. A bonus is that she keeps her own records on paper in her office.