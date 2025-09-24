Medical confidentiality was always the basis of the doctor-patient relationship. Doctors used to treat everything they were told in confidence. A patient could tell a doctor that they’d just killer someone and the secret would be respected. You can’t pick and choose about confidentiality. You can try and persuade them to give themselves up but you can’t dob them in. No sneaking or snitching. You can’t be a bit pregnant and you can’t be a bit confidential.

That’s all changed.

There is no medical confidentiality now. The Hippocratic Oath has gone. Doctors are now legally obliged to disclose anything and everything they’ve been told. Medical records might as well be published on the internet. They probably soon will be. Part of your digital identity.

It was my adherence to the principle of confidentiality that ended my life as a GP. A patient who was depressed needed time off work. I wrote a sick note and put “depression” in the box for illness. My patient asked if I had to put down depression. He said they’d sack him if he was known to have had a mental illness. (They could do that then.) I scribbled ‘virus infection’. And I did the same thing every time. I then got fined by the State. I had two choices: tell employers the truth on all sick notes. Or resign. I resigned.

Shortly afterwards they changed the rules about sick notes.

But that was the tip of the proverbial.

Today, there is no confidentiality. Nothing a patient tells a doctor is secret.

I was sad to have to give up life as a GP.

I decided to write about medicine and to try to cure wholesale rather than retail.

But I missed my practice for years. Decades.

Actually, I confess I still dream of finding a single handed practice on an island somewhere…miles from anywhere; where the bureaucrats couldn’t find me.

