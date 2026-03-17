Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

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Fast Eddy
3h

I’m an Australian Wholesale Fuel Trader

An insider's explanation of what is going on...

https://fasteddynz.substack.com/p/im-an-australian-wholesale-fuel-trader/

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