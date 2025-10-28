







Passing Observations







1. No one is allowed to be just an objectionable little shit any more. They’ve always got something wrong with them – probably something within the autism spectrum. Their condition is often self-diagnosed and used as an excuse and a get out of jail free card. I would estimate (not guess) that only 10% of those diagnosed as suffering from autism are actually ill. So, since there are nine million people in the UK diagnosed with autism this means that eight million people think they are ill but are not and around one million genuinely ill people do not receive the treatment and care they need. Before anyone complains that I am being cruel I would just point out that I’m trying to help the people who genuinely need support but who are being denied support because of the millions who are using their label as an excuse to avoid work.



2. People who support the nonsense known as `net zero’, who drive electric cars, who are global warming freaks and who never use cash are the handmaidens of the enemy. In a decent world they would be arrested as traitors to mankind.



3. Walter Wallkarpet, spokesperson for the advertising industry, has apologised for the fact that a white, male actor was inadvertently used in a television advertisement. `This was obviously racist,’ he said, sprinkling more ashes onto his sackcloth.



4. It is reported that the price of food (already high) is going much higher. Why anyone should be surprised by this is a mystery. Farmers are being paid not to farm. Geo-engineers are blocking out the sun so that nothing grows. And Ukraine, once the breadbasket of the world, has been destroyed by uranium depleted bombs which will ensure it stays that way. And then, lo and behold, people need a bank loan to buy a loaf of bread.



5. My education correspondent in the UK, Sir Ramick Hobbs, tells me that reconstituted Nazis who have infiltrated the schools are reputed to be picking through kids’ lunchboxes (probably without washing their grubby fingers) and removing edible items of which they do not approve. Children whose lunch boxes contain foods which a teacher has forbidden are often punished. Meanwhile, the school canteen feeds kids chips, burgers and doughnuts. Who the hell gave teachers the right to interfere in this way? Oh, no one, of course. Meanwhile, increasing numbers of kids are leaving school unable to read or write and thinking that global warming is real. And hungry too.



6. Britain is in a serious financial crisis. Millions of people will die waiting for surgery that would save their lives or, at least, make them more comfortable. So why is England still spending billions of pounds providing lodgings for illegal immigrants who are pouring into England not because they love England but because we give them oodles of free money? Why is the loathsome `Free Suits’ Starmer sending bombs and bullets to Ukraine (to sustain a war which could have been ended years ago if the West had not insisted on keeping it going) and struggling to appease the bureaucrats of the relentlessly fascist European Union? I don’t expect an answer. I just think someone should at least ask the question.



7. Carbon emissions in the EU and the UK are falling (with the figures falling fastest in the UK) and politicians are hugging themselves in delight. The excitement has been so acute in Brussels that the sale of incontinence pads has rocketed. The celebrations are, in fact, simply because European industry has collapsed. The world isn’t more efficient. We’re still as reliant on fossil fuels as we ever were. All that has changed is that our carbon emissions have been exported to China which now makes everything. Decarbonisation in Europe has so far led to the loss of 300,000 jobs. If you want to know about the miserable future the mad greenies are planning read Jack King’s book `Net Zero Will Destroy You and Everything You Care About’.CLICK HEREfor details. Alternatively, you could ignore the problem we’re all facing and enjoy the jobless, homeless, foodless, heatless future they’re planning for you. The people who don’t understand how serious everything is are as guilty as the conspirators.



8. The civil service in the UK has issued incontinence pads to all its employees. `At a stroke this solves the problem of what to do about loos when there are trans individuals in an office,’ says Abit Bloted. `Now everyone can stay at their desk throughout the day. This new policy will also improve productivity.’



9. There’s a good deal of illness around these days. But this is nothing new. Back in the 1970s, when I was a GP nearly everyone I saw had something wrong with them. (That, by the way, is what used to be called a small joke.)



10. Fifty years ago I wrote an article proving that doctors who qualified outside the UK were far more likely to require genuine disciplinary action (as a result of poor medical practice) than doctors who qualified in Britain. My research was published in a specialist medical journal but then suppressed. National newspapers thought about it but shied away. I have no doubt that if similar research were conducted today the results would be even more worrying. The General Medical Council (surely the most harmful `charity’ in existence) seems more concerned with striking off doctors whose actions upset the establishment (criticising vaccines for example) than in looking at the problems caused by doctors who may well think the appendix is as small bone in the ear and the epiglottis is a type of snail found in wetlands.



11. As the recession deepens (and turns into a chronic depression) councils are cutting vital services to save money. They never think of cutting the number of bureaucrats, the size of the expense accounts or the generosity of the staff pensions. Councils are cutting libraries and social services but the top layer of staff aren’t suffering at all; they still enjoy their big salaries, their big pensions, their generous expense accounts and their annual pay rises and bonuses. Councils all over England are reducing the frequency of rubbish collections, turning off street lights, closing libraries and reducing services for the elderly. Soon there won’t be any money left to pay for services or current staff, and council tax payers will merely be paying for the pensions paid to former council workers. That’s no exaggeration.



12. Why does the British Government’s recruiting policy mean that 68% of newly employed British doctors are foreign trained while thousands of young doctors who have been trained in Britain cannot get work? (I know the answer to this. And you will too if you’ve been reading my work for long enough.)



13. Suicide used to be voluntary. Governments everywhere want it to be State approved. How long before it is mandatory? `You have reached 30 years of age. It is time for you to attend the local suicide centre. Please bring with you Form TW2746 and the suicide fee of £100.’ My book `The Big Kill’ is available as a free PDF on www.vernoncoleman.com Just press the News and Articles button.



14. In an attempt to destroy the self-employed, the British Government is planning to force the self-employed to fill in tax forms four times a year. It takes me a week and a bottle of aspirin tablets to fill in my annual tax form (I fired my last accountant for egregious incompetence) so it will now take four weeks and four bottles of aspirin tablets. The Government is also insisting that all self-employed buy special approved software so that they can fill in their tax form satisfactorily. The self-employed are hated by collectivists and communists because they are independent and difficult to control. So the tax system is being used to force the self-employed to join the benefits queue.



15. The Reform party will not win the next election. Nor will the Labour Party. And nor will whatever is left of the Conservative Party. The recent vote for Plaid Cymru in Wales showed that electors are voting in protest. There is a very real danger that the next British Government will be a coalition between the Liberals and the Green Party. In which case everyone not living on Government hand-outs would be well advised to leave the country immediately.



16. I did a lot of curious things when I was a practising doctor. One of the oddest was sticking a thermometer into the non-biting end of a dead dog so that I could record its temperature. Moreover I did this several times at fifteen minute intervals. I also had to take nail clippings from two men accused of killing the dog. And take cut and pulled hair samples from their heads and pubic regions. Can you guess why? Go to Number 24 for the answer.



17. What a splendid idea it was for Starmer to join with Trump in imposing further sanctions on Russian oil. The result will be that the price of energy in Britain will soar still higher. And the consequence of that is that thousands more poor people and old people will die. (As I’ve been warning for months, this is going to be an exceptionally cold winter in the Northern Hemisphere. What do you expect if you block the sun? No one with a brain believed that the Northern Hemisphere had a hot summer and I expect winters to be horrid. This is part of the depopulation plan.) Britain’s communist government appears to be the most incompetent in the history of the world but you have to remember that it is doing what it is told to do by the people ushering us into the Great Reset. Remember, nothing they do is accidental.



18. My book `Kick-Ass A to Z for Over 60s’ is a survival guide for the over 60s. In a world where governments hate old people (and want them dead) the guide is essential. For details pleaseCLICK HERE



19. Free Suits Starmer has suggested that taxes could rise for those who have savings enough to `buy their way out of problems’. And so, at a stroke, comes an end to prudence, ambition, security and the idea of putting away a little for a rainy day. Putting stuff aside for the future has been a sign of wisdom since man stored surplus corn in a barn. But Free Suits and company can’t bear the thought of anyone being independent.



20. And Labour just bought itself the next election, and all elections for perpetuity, by lowering the voting age to 16. Sixteen-year-olds are still at school, putting their hands up if they want to go to the loo and worrying about their spots. Sixteen-year-olds know less than nothing because the things they think they know are all wrong. The future just turned very dark.



21. My latest novel is called `A True Story that hasn’t happened yet’. Looking at the news it appears that it will soon have happened. Dork Pharmaceuticals is having an enormous success with a new drug called Wategone. Originally prescribed for patients who want to lose weight, it quickly became clear that Wategone is a miracle drug. Doctors everywhere are gleefully prescribing the stuff by the ton, and the boss of Dork Pharmaceuticals has become an international superstar celebrity. Governments are so excited by the drug that they want everyone to take it. But a doctor who did the original trials on the drug has serious doubts. He has found that Wategone alters patients’ DNA and has dangerous side effects. He’s also found that the company is making a second fortune selling drugs to treat the side effects caused by its own drug. When he is threatened by the boss of Dork Pharmaceuticals (and his thugs) the frightened doctor goes into hiding. An email written by the doctor is sent by accident to a school teacher who is asking questions about the drug’s safety. And the drug company, alarmed by the threat to their sales, begins a major cover-up. A former investigative journalist, believing he has been retained by a group of campaigning patients, is hired to find the missing doctor. But things are not what they seem to be. There are twists galore as the journalist follows a complex and dangerous trail to find the doctor and discover what he learned about Wategone. `Along the way there are many pithy observations about the state of our nation and life in general,’ writes `Prolific Book Reader’ on Amazon. `A true page turner which I would recommend to everyone.’ You can purchase a copy of my new novel entitled `A true story that hasn’t happened yet’ via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com JustCLICK HEREfor details.



22. The royals are all parasites. There are far too many of them. They cost too much. They do too little. Charlie and his relatives have betrayed England in every conceivable way. And how many palaces, castles, mansions and estates do they need? There are, in case you’ve lost count 360 properties on the Occupied Royal Palaces Estate. (And why should we be expected to pay for them – particularly when hard working Britons are demonised for having a holiday cottage?) We are drones working away to keep these deeply unpleasant and entitled people in the style to which they seem to think they are entitled. Sack the lot, tell them to get jobs as tourist guides and put the wax figures from Madam Tussaud’s Museum on the Buckingham Palace balcony every weekend for the tourists to photograph.



23. Now that the weather is colder I do what all pensioners in England do (if they aren’t members of the royal family or former members of the government). I sit at my typewriter wearing a fleece linked jacket, thick trousers, mountaineering socks, two scarves and a hat and drinking a cup of hot water every two hours as a treat. All thanks to a generous and devoted government. A chum of mine called Walter Wallkarpet has bought a small rubber boat. He’s going to launch it at Dover, paddle across the Channel and claim asylum in France – where he’ll say he is a refugee from Anglophobic ageism. I can’t wait to see what Mr Macaroon has to say.



24. Answer to Item 16: I was working as a police surgeon. All of England’s Home Office pathologists were attending their annual dinner and I had to do everything they usually do. The two men were accused of murdering an old man as well as his dog. Taking the temperature of the dog was supposed to help people in white coats decide when the murder had taken place. All this took place during a long, cold night. And I had to start my morning surgery a short while later.



25. `Free Suits’ Starmer, the minute Prime Minister of Britain, has been made Man of the Year by the World Economic Forum and the United Nations. `No one has done more to bugger up their country than Starmer,’ said a spokesidiot. `He has destroyed Britain’s economy; promoted World War III with unrivalled enthusiasm; guaranteed rising unemployment; overseen a massive rise in prices; encouraged mass immigration; helped produce a collapse in health care and transport and kowtowed to the Fascist European Union on every possible occasion.’ `I’m touched by this honour,’ whimpered Starmer with quiet delight. `I’ve always wanted to bugger up a country. And buggering up Britain has been a work of love.’

Passing Observations number 288



Copyright Vernon Coleman October 2025

www.vernoncoleman.com