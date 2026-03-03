Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grant Wickham's avatar
Grant Wickham
3d

Hi Vernon, have you looked into Virology?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Michael Majka's avatar
Michael Majka
3d

Having survived a, somewhat, batshit-crazy mother - she went through a war in occupied France, shit happens - it seems that my personal cross is, what's known as, CPTSD.

I last consulted an NHS 'doctor', for 'treatment' - of ANY kind - in 1997 - my spirits were a bit low, the 'treatment' was useless and quite unfit for purpose.

Since ditching the whole, sorry mess, my health has only improved and I'm halfway through my eighth decade.

In addition, returning to fasting and eating but once a day, I've had not so much as a cold since - seven years now, some fifteen in total.

It's safe to say that I tend to agree with most, if not all that this gentleman has to suggest.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vernon Coleman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture