Now available on www.vernoncoleman.com

Raw truths and analysis

What Britain’s covid inquiry will conclude

Iran war, oil profits, travel bans and the Great Reset

America will rebuild Iran and then own all the oil (it’s what always happens)

Greater Israel

Dancing in Parliament

Permanently jobless generation

Food shortages coming

Women lose 5% of their brains when pregnant…so after 6 pregnancies…

Don’t own anything smart

And much, much, much more

Available now uncensored uncontrolled on www.vernoncoleman.com

You’re welcome!

VC