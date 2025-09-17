You’ll be safer and improve your chances of benefitting from a drug if you ask these questions

Exactly what is this medicine for? How long should I take it? What if I miss a dose? Will I need more? What side effects should I watch for? Are there any foods I should avoid? Is the drug ok with alcohol? Is the drug safe with other medicines I’m taking? Is this an experimental drug? Am I in an experiment? How long will it take to work?

(Taken from “How to stop your doctor killing you” by Vernon Coleman)