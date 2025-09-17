You’ll be safer and improve your chances of benefitting from a drug if you ask these questions
Exactly what is this medicine for?
How long should I take it?
What if I miss a dose?
Will I need more?
What side effects should I watch for?
Are there any foods I should avoid?
Is the drug ok with alcohol?
Is the drug safe with other medicines I’m taking?
Is this an experimental drug? Am I in an experiment?
How long will it take to work?
(Taken from “How to stop your doctor killing you” by Vernon Coleman)
Another one: If this drug harms me, what responsibility will you accept?
Good points, however useless for me - I do not take anything from big-pharma for some years....