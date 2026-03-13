Royal Society of Arts - an opponent of truth and free speech?Vernon ColemanMar 13, 20263064ShareArticle now available on www.vernoncoleman.com3064SharePrevious
Well said, Dr Coleman.
What a gutless bunch. It is depressing, though I am very sad to hear you were depressed. Your writing has given me and my mum hope and laughs throughout the fake-pandemic. I bought her your encyclopaedia as a birthday present.
I was recently at one of the many scientific meetings I go to and ended up on one evening telling a few truths about the jabs to a table full of people who then thought me mad. At the office I am less “brave” but still tell people one to one. It is remarkable and hugely depressing how few PhDs have bothered to read a single article about Covid jab harms or have ever looked at VAERS. How do they not notice all their friends dropping down with blood clots? Two people in my office of about sixty had facial paralysis for goodness sake, one died at 45 (turbo cancer), one had a “mini stroke”, and others just have repeated flus. One has a father with brain tumours. One twenty-five year old intern went to a funeral of his former best school friend because he had died suddenly from a body full of clots. And no one notices! So you do a great service keeping people like me sane. I document it all on comments like this and send annoying messages to my brain dead father and sisters who are fully jabbed to wake them up. But they must be woke and completely refuse to wake up.
Britain’s `Royal Society of Arts’: an Opponent of Truth and Free Speech?
by Dr Vernon Coleman
https://www.vernoncoleman.com/rsa3.htm