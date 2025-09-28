Social credit schemes are often thought of as something unique to China. They’re not; they’re here already. In England, the tax authorities are introducing a points system for tax payers. If you don’t collect enough brownie points you get fined. In schools social credit schemes which might shock the Chinese have been introduced. At one school, children were told they couldn’t attend their school prom unless they had accumulated enough “praise points”. Children got “praise points” for being ready to learn, for treating the environment and others with respect, for enabling others to learn, for fulfilling their responsibilities and for working to the best of their ability. Who awarded points? Teachers, of course.

Such schemes are around everywhere. Most appear unnoticed. But they’re there. They’re part of social credit. Nightmare on your street.

