Surviving the Future
Parts 1, 2 and 3
My three part series Surviving the Future
Is now available
Free
On www.vernoncoleman.com
You need to read it
The world is getting very scary and very dangerous
And it’s going to get worse; much worse
Remember - I’ve been accurately reading and predicting the world for 50 years
Now we all need to prepare
Our Old Man in a Chair, carried me through the scamdemic. I miss your vids so much! Angels blessings to you dear Dr. Coleman and Antoinette. Thank you so much for all you have done!
thank you I have read some of your books