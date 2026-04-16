Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

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lisa rigglebug's avatar
lisa rigglebug
4d

Our Old Man in a Chair, carried me through the scamdemic. I miss your vids so much! Angels blessings to you dear Dr. Coleman and Antoinette. Thank you so much for all you have done!

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Belinda Mitchell's avatar
Belinda Mitchell
4d

thank you I have read some of your books

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