In July 2020, in a rapidly deleted and prescient video, I warned that our governments were going to starve and freeze us death as part of the depopulation plan to bring the world population down to 500 million.
The plan to kill us is now extremely clear and very much under way.
Here are the ways they’re going to kill nine tenths of the world population in the next few years. They’ve started. There’s more but here are seven things they’re doing now to kill us and reduce the population.
Food will be in short supply and prices are soaring. Farmers are under pressure and failing.
Energy prices are rising and the vulnerable elderly can’t afford to keep warm. Absurd net zero policies are pushing up energy shortages and prices.
Our governments are pushing hard for World War 3.
Water shortages are coming as water is wasted on the recycling scam.
Economies are being deliberately crashed. More people always die when economies fail.
Euthanasia is being promoted globally.
Medical care is being deliberately destroyed.
Numerous techniques are being used to reduce birth rates.
They’re deliberately making people miserable and afraid. This causes illness and suicides.
Vaccination programmes are being used to kill millions.
Also, they are separating families. Like what’s happened to me. My four kids got the Covid vaccine and all of their personalities were negatively and drastically altered. I researched for years trying to find out the cause of their personality changes, and a few months ago I read and Italian pathologist discovered the vaccines destroyed the pineal gland, responsible for regulating your hormones, sleep, and your mood. My kids post vax became rude mean and hateful to me and collectively decided they wanted nothing more to do with me. So one day you have four kids, then the next you have none. This is a pain and grief like I’ve never experienced before. I don’t wish it on my worst enemy.
Not only are they trying to privatize water supplies, they are threatening the existence of available water with AI. AI uses up a TON of water. There is already a threat in the Great Lakes area. This is something people are not aware of and the "sustainability" folks are turning a blind eye to it - because it was never about sustainability to begin with.