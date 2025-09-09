The U.K. health minister Kinnock said vaccines are 100% safe.

I challenged him to debate this (on my website)

No reply, of course.

No politician likes public humiliation.

And the Big Lies about vaccines (that they’re safe and effective) must be protected.

Kinnock doesn’t realise perhaps that when you exaggerate you lose credibility.

Five years of lies and misinformation about the covid vaccine have destroyed the credibility of politicians, the media and doctors.

Kinnock has threatened to silence those who dare to tell the truth

Silence is a very emotive word

It’s what dictators use when they’re dreaming of firing squads

I’m sure Kinnock meant more bans

But

As the would be victim of one attempted assassination I find Kinnock’s use of the word unacceptable.

Decades ago I wrote a book called Living in a Fascist Country

People laughed and sneered

Anyone still laughing? Still sneering?

Not much truth out there is there?

And no debate

VC