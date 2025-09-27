Do not make the mistake of hoping that the censorship and oppression is less vicious than it was.
For years I had a German publisher who sold a lot of my books. Then suddenly, a while before the fraud, they dumped me and would not explain or reply. (In my experience this is standard practice with those doing what they’re told.)
Germany has been very oppressive (one citizen there was officially warned because they’d spotted he was watching my videos) but a brave German citizen decided to translate and sell my book called Endgame.
He did everything right. Lovely book.
But German distributors refused to handle the book. Banned it completely.
He can sell it himself on Amazon.de but it cannot be distributed. Because the distributors won’t handle it.
Who told them to ban a book? I can only guess. And I shan’t be travelling to Germany.
I could give innumerable recent examples.
The boot is still firmly ready to stamp on anyone daring to share the truth.
VC
vernoncoleman.com
Def don't travel to Germany. We all see what happened to Reiner Fullmich! He's languishing in jail for trying to get to the bottom of the covid hoax.
Thank you for your extensive work exposing the fraud.
Germany is a state that again descends into Fascism.
This time it is under Jewish Fascism... WEF Bilderberg control.
Angela Merkel herself a STASI Member under Erich Mielke (Codename:IM Erika) has installed a STASI like structure into Germany worse than 1933.
The Jews control Germany and the Jews are now the Fascists in charge.
And they want to attack Russia like Hitler 100 years ago.
Not because they want a war they can win... but to lose it... like 100 years ago... to completely destroy Germany.
Which also is the case for every country in this world.
Interest in creating conflicts... from pandemics to war.
Which leads to one fundamental Question:
Who are they wanting to enslave a world by creating conflict famine war and genetic diseses?
Because Human they are not and they can't be.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-creation-that-outgrew-the-creator