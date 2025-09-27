Do not make the mistake of hoping that the censorship and oppression is less vicious than it was.

For years I had a German publisher who sold a lot of my books. Then suddenly, a while before the fraud, they dumped me and would not explain or reply. (In my experience this is standard practice with those doing what they’re told.)

Germany has been very oppressive (one citizen there was officially warned because they’d spotted he was watching my videos) but a brave German citizen decided to translate and sell my book called Endgame.

He did everything right. Lovely book.

But German distributors refused to handle the book. Banned it completely.

He can sell it himself on Amazon.de but it cannot be distributed. Because the distributors won’t handle it.

Who told them to ban a book? I can only guess. And I shan’t be travelling to Germany.

I could give innumerable recent examples.

The boot is still firmly ready to stamp on anyone daring to share the truth.

VC

vernoncoleman.com