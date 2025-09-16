The lies about vaccines and vaccine damage continue to horrify me. Let’s look at a specific example. The British Government says the chickenpox vaccine is 100% safe and boast that they plan to silence anyone who says otherwise.
Let’s look at the facts.
The chickenpox vaccine used in the U.K., according to the NHS is Varivax - a live chickenpox virus vaccine.
According to the National Vaccine information Center in the US the more serious side effects of this vaccine include:
Meningitis
Pneumonia
Seizures
Full body rash
Allergic reaction
Death
I may be an old fashioned doctor, indeed I am, but I’ve always thought that death counts as a pretty nasty side effect - one that should be taken seriously.
But the British Government says the vaccine is 100% safe.
And anyone who opposes this view must be silenced.
So who do you think is guilty of sharing misinformation?
VC
There are no vaccine side effects. There are effects. The word "side" is there to make the poisons look useful.
So glad I’m old enough that when my cousin got the pox they made me play with him so we could keep each other company