The lies about vaccines and vaccine damage continue to horrify me. Let’s look at a specific example. The British Government says the chickenpox vaccine is 100% safe and boast that they plan to silence anyone who says otherwise.

Let’s look at the facts.

The chickenpox vaccine used in the U.K., according to the NHS is Varivax - a live chickenpox virus vaccine.

According to the National Vaccine information Center in the US the more serious side effects of this vaccine include:

Meningitis

Pneumonia

Seizures

Full body rash

Allergic reaction

Death

I may be an old fashioned doctor, indeed I am, but I’ve always thought that death counts as a pretty nasty side effect - one that should be taken seriously.

But the British Government says the vaccine is 100% safe.

And anyone who opposes this view must be silenced.

So who do you think is guilty of sharing misinformation?

VC