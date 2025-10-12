Vernon’s Substack

Rich Liebman
3h

I wrote this during the Lockdown

(and saved it…thankfully):

Over the past several decades, Americans have been spoiled rotten with material success and delusions of grandeur…

we desperately cling to our comforts and hide inside our bubbles of self-deception.

The Globalists have cleverly turned us into zombies…but we consented!

Sadly , money is our god now.

Amazing! 😳

And yet, most Americans remain ignorant and apathetic.

They complain about the world problems, but are too lazy to investigate deeply enough to understand truly what’s happening.

They are slaves to authority,

and material comforts have lulled them to sleep 😴

Additionally…decades of propaganda from the Media, the schools and Hollywood have turned us into zombies. 😵‍💫

Yuri Bezmenov:

“As I mentioned before exposure to true information does not matter anymore. A person who was demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him. Even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents, with pictures.

Even if I take him by force to the Soviet Union and show him a concentration camp he will refuse to believe it until he is going to receive a kick in his fat bottom. When the military boot crashes his balls, then he will understand, but not before that. That’s the tragedy of the situation of demoralization.”

Yes

It is sad and shocking, but we are seeing into men’s souls now.

What was hidden from sight is now being revealed:

intellectual laziness

(people accepting government explanations without questioning or researching anything for themselves)

and love of comfort

(people afraid of losing their jobs or their pleasures of traveling or socializing).

We are being tested…

and most are failing 😖

Many people succumbed to the fear promulgated by the Media and the corrupt “experts”.

And many were just too lazy to investigate

a little deeper.

And some latched onto this “crisis” as a way to feel important and virtuous…they were going to “save the world.”

Josie
2h

In the Sovereign Independent UK newspaper (June, 2011) there is an article titled, "Depopulation through Forced Vaccinations" featuring Bill G.

Ezra Pound declared in one of his famous radio broadcasts, "Health, dammit!" And he went on to say that America became the greatest and most productive nation because they had the healthiest citizens. Now due to the chemical and drug monopoly, it's the greatest threat to it's existence as a nation. Apparently this can be traced back to when the Rockefeller Syndicate began its takeover of the medical profession in 1910.

No posts

