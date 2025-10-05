Doctor assisted suicide programmes (aka euthanasia or death by doctor) are being introduced globally. There are several reasons.

First, pension liabilities are impossible to meet. Killing a lot of old people saves tons of money.

Second, “useless eaters” (as the retired, the frail and the disabled are regarded in some circles) cost money and produce nothing. Governments don’t like them.

Third (and this the main point of this short article), euthanasia provides lots of nice, young, fresh organs for transplanting into rich and powerful people. Organs from 30 year olds or even babies are much in demand and worth big money in some countries.

The advantage of euthanasia is that you can plan ahead a little. Organs for transplantation have to be still alive (you can’t transplant bits from cadavers). Euthanasia victims have to be classified as “brain dead”.

But this is where the problem arises.

Contrary to myth we know that brains can and do re-wire themselves. And it is impossible to define brain death accurately. A major autopsy survey of brain dead patients showed that 60% of 226 patients did not have a fully dead brain. At least two studies have confirmed this. (See Jack Kings book Anyone who tells you that doctor assisted suicide is always dignified and painless: here’s the proof.)

Many people thought to be in a vegetative state are conscious and aware. Around 40% of vegetative patients were conscious and aware and 20% of them can brought back to consciousness.

Now you probably understand why I’m such a vehement opponent of the fashion for suicide by doctor schemes. There are a number of other reasons to oppose euthanasia. But this is an important one.

