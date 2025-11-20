Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
5hEdited

In large part because of this old man in a chair , I ignored the psyop and never took a shoot nor even got tested .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
5h

Covid was the flu.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture