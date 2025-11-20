



The utterly useless covid inquiry in the U.K. continues to avoid the truth about the covid fraud. (I have repeatedly offered to give evidence but have been ignored). Here below are extracts from my website in 2020.



The material below is taken from my book `Coming Apocalypse’ which was published in April 2020. Some of the book was written as a diary.



February 28th 2020

The public are being advised to use hand sterilising wipes or fluid and to avoid touching their eyes. According to the World Health Organisation, masks aren’t likely to be much help, though they would obviously be useful for anyone intending to rob a bank.



GPs have told patients who think they might be affected to keep away from their surgeries and to telephone 111. Unfortunately, the advice from 111 appears to be to trot along to the local hospital and wait there. Maybe the authorities aren’t handling this quite as well as they should be doing.



And if the Government had been really worried it would, of course, have made far more sense to stop all flights between China and the UK.



Still, that would have been bad for business.



Meanwhile, there is much concern that the Chinese might be suppressing some facts. My own experience with the Chinese makes me worry. A few years ago I wrote a column for a large Chinese newspaper. One week I wrote a piece about inoculation. The result was to ban the column and fire me. Fair enough. But within days my Chinese book publishers (who had been very successful with a number of my medical books) wrote to tell me that they would no longer be dealing with me. The books they had would no longer be sold and they would not consider any new books. I subsequently wrote to several other Chinese publishers. None of them would have anything to do with my books – even though the previous publisher must have made quite a lot of money out of them. I was told that within days the Chinese Government had introduced a widespread ban on all medical books by foreign authors.



Imagine how the Chinese might act to suppress news about a potentially serious epidemic which would have an effect on their reputation and economy.



Elsewhere, holidaymakers are cancelling trips and shoppers are panic buying. Soap has never been as popular.



Doctors working in the NHS say that the elderly will be sacrificed so that millennials will be able to live.



So, what the devil is going on?



The figures that have been released really do not suggest that this is going to be a new version of the Spanish `flu which affected a third of the world’s population and killed at least 20 million in 1918.



But despite the evidence, broadcast and print media seem determined to turn the story into a source of mass panic.



Around the world up to 600,000 people a year die from the common or garden variety of flu, and the new disease is at the moment a much, much smaller threat.



Is there a hidden agenda here?



Maybe the plan is to use the `crisis’ as an excuse to put a stop to unnecessary travel (i.e., any travel not being undertaken by politicians, celebrities, members of the royal family or enthusiastic supporters of climate change mythology). This would enable the authorities to cut down the use of oil, a disappearing commodity, and, therefore, save the stuff so that people like Prince Charles can continue travelling around the world telling the rest of us to stay at home.



Or maybe the aim is to soften us up and prepare us for compulsory inoculation. There will doubtless be stuff from a syringe available within a few months and if the scare is big enough the authorities will be able to introduce laws forcing us all to be inoculated. And once one type of inoculation becomes compulsory then the same will happen with other stuff from syringes.



Am I being paranoid?



No. I don’t think so.



March 2nd 2020

I strongly suspect that the mortality figures are distorted because the authorities are only identifying people with severe bouts of the disease. Think of flu: millions of people get flu but never report their symptoms to a doctor. They know there is little point. But the authorities seem to be wrongly assuming that the mortality rate can be ascertained by measuring the number of deaths against the number of patients seen by doctors. (If 1,000 people go to their doctor with the flu, and 1 of those patients dies, then the mortality rate is 0.1%. But if another 9,000 people have the flu but don’t go to their doctors, then the mortality rate is 0.01%.)



March 3rd 2020

The hysteria grows and the more the hysteria grows the more the confusion grows. I am still harbouring a suspicion that the whole exercise could be to exclude the elderly from health care – and, indeed, from society. Maybe the Government wants to get rid of old people so that it won’t have to keep paying out pensions.



Will governments and central banks use the `crisis’ as an excuse to create a cashless society? It’s what they desperately want and so I can see it happening. The fact is that the risk from currency is no greater than the risk of picking up the disease from all sorts of other things that people handle – door knobs, for example.



People are so terrified that many are behaving in odd ways. I’ve seen pictures of people wearing plastic boxes on their heads. This is pretty pointless. If you can still breathe then the air is getting into your plastic box. And the air will contain the bugs you are trying to avoid. I suppose the box might help prevent you being infected if someone coughed straight at you. The fact is that masks aren’t much use unless they are proper gas masks. ‘But surgeons wear masks!’ said someone. Indeed they do. But they wear masks to stop the bugs they breathe out contaminating the wound not to stop themselves being contaminated by the air they breathe in.



The Government has made the disease a notifiable disease in order to please travel companies. This is so stupid it is off the stupid-scale. If the disease affects one in four individuals (as has been wildly forecast) then doctors will have to fill in 15 million forms and 15 million forms will have to be filed, processed and shared with various departments. There will be little time for anything else.



Members of the media are having a wonderful time. ‘People will die!’ screamed the Daily Mail. Well, that is probably true. But the whole thing needs to be put into perspective.



Mind you, tabloid newspapers are blamed for scaremongering but these days it’s also governments which specialise in scaremongering – as they attempt to terrify us into silent obedience.



It seems to me that the excitement is the AIDS scare all over again. Remember when the BMA warned us that everyone would be affected by the year 2000? TV and newspapers were united in ignoring the facts and promoting the fear. I got into terrible trouble for arguing (accurately) that the fear was exaggerated and that the evidence had been distorted by lobbyists. The nonsense terrified people so much that some committed suicide. Fear is used to oppress and distract. Watch out for compulsory inoculation.



March 7th 2020

We clearly haven’t been told the truth about the disease.



No Government could possibly be as inept as this one has been in ‘managing’ this alleged sudden outbreak – unless there was something else going on.



If the Government really wanted to protect us they would have closed airports and banned flights and international travel.



But they didn’t.



And why should we trust what we are told?



We all know that Governments lie to the citizens all the time.



Governments lied incessantly about the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere. We were told we were fighting for freedom but everyone with functioning cerebral tissue knows we were fighting for oil.



So, why should we believe what we are told now?



I now suspect that the disease has been outside China for some time – almost certainly for at least a month and probably longer.



And, although I have struggled to suppress my suspicions, I now firmly believe there is a hidden agenda here.



What is it?



Well, actually, there are two.



The first possibility is that governments around the world are going to ‘discover’ a wonderful inoculation. And it will be compulsory – setting a precedent. Can it really be a coincidence that for months now the authorities (aided by the media) have been demonising anyone who questions the effectiveness and safety of inoculation? All discussion is now banned and in some countries doctors can lose their licences if they dare to question inoculation. (I have, for some years, been banned from all UK media because I have shared the truth about inoculation in my books and articles.)



The second possibility is that the changes introduced as a result of the `crisis’ are designed to get rid of a huge demographic problem: the number of old people in the world. Rising populations and falling birth rates mean that there are huge problems ahead. Who will pay for pensions and health care for the huge numbers of elderly folk around?



Well, one convenient thing about this disease appears to be that it seems to target the elderly. That’s unusual. Very few, if any, diseases attack only the elderly. Diseases of this kind usually attack the weak, the frail and the very young. But this one, so we are told, targets the elderly – not just the weakest but all people over 70. And that is very strange.



Is it possible that the infection has been designed to kill off older folk? It would not be difficult to do.



But no one seems to find this strange or worrying.



Indeed, over the last few days, there have been numerous instances of people cheering at the thought of a disease which will kill the old. ‘It will clear hospital beds,’ said one. ‘It only kills oldies,’ said another, dismissing the infection as irrelevant. Social media users have been cheering the fact that millions of old people may die.



If someone had said ‘It only kills gays’ or ‘It only affects Arabs’ or ‘It only targets Jews’ – the police would have been on their doorstep in minutes. They would, rightly, have been arrested, charged and thrown into prison.



But you can say what you like about the elderly and no one cares.



Is this the beginning of a great ‘cleansing’ of modern societies? Get rid of the old folk and preserve the planet for the bright, young things?



I’m afraid my twin fears cannot be dismissed as paranoid delusions.



March 14th 2020

Governments around the world are clearly suffering from mass hysteria. It used to be a problem found mainly among groups of teenage girls. It is now a problem affecting national governments and international organisations.



This isn’t anything new, of course.



It has often been governments which have created unnecessary scares – and there has often been a hidden agenda.



And as a medical writer I have frequently found myself trying to defuse the fear created by stupid politicians and civil servants.



I was the only doctor in Britain to oppose the BMA’s view that ‘AIDS will affect us all’. (I was vilified for disagreeing with the establishment. At its peak, more people were employed as AIDS advisors than had the disease.)



I disagreed with the Government view that Mad Cow Disease would kill half a million or more. (I got into trouble for that though the death toll came to less than 200).



I opposed the Government when it threatened us with death by avian flu. (More trouble for me for daring to question the authorities.) The World Health Organisation claimed that the H5N1 avian flu could kill between five million and 150 million people around the world. In the end the final death total was less than 500.



I opposed the Government when it was claimed that swine flu would kill 65,000 in 2009. (That made me even more unpopular though I was right again. Less than 500 people died, and the Government wasted £500 million of our money on medicines which had to be thrown away. It turned out that the so-called swine flu was no more lethal than ordinary flu.



And on and on it goes. Over the last few decades there have been scares almost every year. And almost every year the establishment has been wrong. They keep picking the wrong things to worry about. And they miss the really big threats.



It annoys me intensely that the world’s governments seem determined to create a crisis out of a very small health problem. (What will they do if the plague comes back?) Horrifyingly, in the UK, cancer and heart operations have been cancelled – presumably so that the NHS can prepare itself for the expected onslaught. That is beyond cruel. It is unnecessary and in my view close to criminal in deed if not intent. I am appalled that a number of GPs’ surgeries are closing and GPs are telling patients to stay away. Is that not unprofessional and unethical behaviour? (As an aside, I wonder how many doctors will be sued for making diagnostic errors when trying to make diagnoses over the telephone instead of face to face.)



The fact is that the small number of people who have so far died around the world would have almost certainly died of the ordinary flu. In the UK it is not unknown for 50,000 people to die of flu in the winter months. No one takes much notice because most of the people who die are elderly or frail. No one in government cares very much. How many people have so far died of the disease in the UK? How many have died in the world – including China?



It is already apparent that the economic and social consequences of the reaction to the `crisis’ are extreme. Sports events are being cancelled for months ahead. Why? If crowds at sporting events need to be kept away why not play the events just for television? If teams and organisers cared about their sport they would happily do that in order to keep their fans entertained. It would not be difficult to protect players and officials by testing them before and during competitions. But it seems that sport these days is simply about money.



Hundreds of thousands of people are going to be made redundant as a result of companies going bust because of this fake scare. And millions have already seen their pensions and savings decimated. Having the lowest interest rates ever has pushed people to invest in the stock market in order to have any income at all. (Interest rates far below inflation mean that money just disappears if not invested more aggressively than being left in a bank account.) Now those investors are being punished.



Cancelling all public events and elections is utterly absurd. There is no logical explanation for it.



I am convinced that as far as infections are concerned the biggest health problem in Britain is the use of recycling bins. If the Government really believes we have a health problem caused by an infection then we should all be told to put all our rubbish into black bags. Those daft plastic boxes used for recycling are spreading a whole smorgasbord of infections as it is.



Telling people to self-isolate if they have any cold symptoms will cause endless bankruptcies and do nothing to protect the rest of us. And since the disease can last 28 days, self-isolating for 7 days is pointless. The idea that people who self-isolate can keep away from family members in the same home is utterly ludicrous – unless you live in a 58-room mansion.



One thing that is interesting is that the EU members have behaved like a lot of individual countries – looking after themselves. As always, the pen pushers at the EU have been utterly useless in providing leadership. Now they want the rest of the world (including the UK and the US) to find £700 billion to bail out Italy. Neither the EU nor the IMF has enough cash.



The bottom line is that the stress caused by governments’ absurd over-reactions will kill far more people. Premature deaths go up with unemployment levels.



In the long term, the best way to create a healthier world is to ban aeroplanes. They carry infections of all kinds around the world. And the people travelling inside planes are all at risk – the air is recycled with the result that if there is one infected person on a plane then all the passengers will have that infection within minutes. Air conditioning systems are equally deadly (and mostly unnecessary).



There is one good thing likely to come out of this: people may learn to cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing in public.



So, what is the hidden agenda? I no longer think it’s just about killing off old people. And I don’t think the mass enforced inoculation is the sole reason for the scare either.



The scare has to be about money and power.



Get ready for lots of tough new laws. There will probably be travel restrictions.



And there will be lots of new taxes. The money will be needed to pay for the chaos caused by the `crisis’ – but the taxes won’t be repealed afterwards.



One thing is certain: when this hysterical fiasco is over, you and I will be poorer and have less freedom.



And the Bilderbergers (and their pals) will be richer and have more power.



NOTE

The above is taken from Vernon Coleman’s book `Coming Apocalypse’ which was published in April 2020.

Copyright Vernon Coleman 2020 and 2025