Lockdown stresses slowed neurogenesis and caused personality changes and a reduction in brain effectiveness. The covid vaccine made things worse. And so the vaccinated seem dumb and slow witted.

Those who were vaccinated with the world’s most toxic “medicine” must now await their destiny: heart disease, cancer or a steady and certain decline into dementia.

That’s the legacy of the covid vaccine.

I don’t believe those were side effects.

Side effects are accidental and unexpected.