The covid vaccine’s legacy
Lockdown stresses slowed neurogenesis and caused personality changes and a reduction in brain effectiveness. The covid vaccine made things worse. And so the vaccinated seem dumb and slow witted.
Those who were vaccinated with the world’s most toxic “medicine” must now await their destiny: heart disease, cancer or a steady and certain decline into dementia.
That’s the legacy of the covid vaccine.
I don’t believe those were side effects.
Side effects are accidental and unexpected.
What amazes me was the sheep like trust - combined with incurious ignorance - most displayed at the time.
I lived through the swine flu psyops of 1976 and I knew better than to get jabbed.
Funny thing is… no one I know wants to talk about. Doesn’t matter whether they were jabbed or not. Doctors do not even ask. They don’t want to know either..