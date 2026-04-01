Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

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David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
5d

What amazes me was the sheep like trust - combined with incurious ignorance - most displayed at the time.

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
5d

I lived through the swine flu psyops of 1976 and I knew better than to get jabbed.

Funny thing is… no one I know wants to talk about. Doesn’t matter whether they were jabbed or not. Doctors do not even ask. They don’t want to know either..

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