Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Restoration Nation's avatar
Restoration Nation
19h

Another factor, not specifically mentioned, is the side effect of statin drugs. For a time, I worked in health care administering medications, and noted the frequency of when giving Alzheimer’s meds (they don’t work), I’d also be giving a statin. What a racket!

Reply
Share
3 replies
David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
18h

Thanks for writing this. Highly informative and useful. How I wish we had been aware of your work earlier. I allowed my older brother to put our slightly demented dad - Alzheimer's diagnoses - in a death home in Cambridge UK, St Georges, in April of 2021. He had been living alone for the past four years with minimal care and was in fantastic physical condition at 92. At that time I had this rosy misconception that he would actually be cared for. Dad was swiftly accused of "sexualized behavior" ( whatever that might be) and this was used to start Haldol. I wonder how many others are forced onto unwanted "sedatives" for this type of reason. My brother claims he said nothing at that time because he was "angry and embarrassed" - it did not occur to him this was the reaction the care home wanted from the family member giving the consents. I wonder how oftee these homes use this excuse. 300 days later, after 18 covid tests, falls, hospital trips, seizures, massive Haldol overdoses, a raft of other drugs, isolation, dehydration, morphine and midazolam he was dead. I found all this out from his GP records which by an accident I got in full. The so called care home records took a year to get and were a total joke. My brother was silent throughout the 300 days. He did communicate in detail for a while after our dad was dead but stopped. I was half the world away sailing. My brother misdirected me on September the 18th; saying that our father was "content". Clever use of language. My brother gave 72 hours notice of our father's death with a request for assent to not resuscitate. He could not avoid asking for that consent. The usual cant about a ''rally'' along with ''covid restrictions" was used to keep the family away. He died alone. This kind of thing must be happening all over the world. So thanks again for your post as it can help others not to make this sort of bad mistake. It is pretty clear since the covid madness that institutional medicine has become dangerous and should in most cases be avoided.

Reply
Share
2 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vernon Coleman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture