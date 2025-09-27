It’s difficult for me to do videos these days and difficult for anyone to find them. But a few of my videos can be seen on a platform called onevsp.
Go to www.vernoncoleman.com
Press the videos button
Go to onevsp
And behold, the first video you see is The Depopulation Plan
Press the button…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwHpsPKZnnE
Dr David E Martin holds the World Health Organization accountable for crimes against humanity...
I’m in Bangalore India and everything is so inexpensive and accessible. I can go to the website for tri-life hospital around the corner and book an appointment by myself with any specialist I like for $10 with a free follow up. I saw a rheumatologist, a pulmonologist, a psychologist, nutritionist and a general practitioner with 22 years of experience last two weeks to catch up. Total cost no more than $40, and I paid around $60 for a wide barrage of tests (blood, X-ray, urine, eye, teeth) as a package deal. I found out I was diabetic to my surprise and the glycomet (metformin!) cost about $3 for 30 pills (1 month). NO INSURANCE NEEDED! It is insane how good we have it here for healthcare. I am urging anyone who needs healthcare to come to bangalore and get treated like royalty. God bless you Dr Coleman. S