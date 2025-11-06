







I’ve been warning about the end of cash for at least three decades, and the conspiratorial authorities have been pushing hard for the introduction of digital currencies since the days before laptops and smart phones.



Today, the bankers (aided and abetted by politicians) are closing banks as fast as they can (arguing falsely that everyone wants to bank online) and they’re making it difficult to take cash out of your bank. ATM machines are rapidly disappearing, and if you try to take cash out of your account over the counter you could well end up being interrogated like a criminal.



Once the digital currencies become the only way to earn, save or spend, we will all be slaves. The central banks will be able to control our money. They already plan to limit each individual to between £10,000 and £20,000. Anything more than that will simply disappear. Negative interest rates will discourage savings. Money will have a limited shelf life – just as money in mobile phones can disappear after a few months. And the bankers will decide how you can spend your money.



It is worth pointing out, by the way, that the central banks have mostly become ‘independent’. When this happened in the UK, in 1997 the Labour Government misled the country, saying said that it was giving the Bank of England its independence and granting it operational independence over monetary policy so that it could be free of government influence. In fact, this was rather dis-ingenuous since all central banks were modified to suit the requirements of the financial elites – who prefer to deal with independent banks. In the European Union, it was the Maastricht Treaty which gave independence to the central banks. The European Central Bank, in the EU is controlled by Deutsche Bank (which was for a long time controlled by Abs, a former Nazi) and other German and European banks. The EU and its Parliament have no control over the bank or its policy. Monetary policy all around the world is controlled by the world’s leading financial institutions. Governments, remember, have no control.



Everyone, it seems, wants to get rid of cash.



First, companies which accept payment by card have to pay commission to the credit card companies. The commission can sometimes be very high with 5% and 7% commission rates not at all uncommon.



Second, clearing banks don’t like cash because handling it is time consuming and, therefore, expensive. Moving money around simply by pressing numbers on a keyboard is much quicker and cheaper (though, curiously, the length of time required to move money from one account to another seems to have lengthened since such methods became available).



Third, governments and government agencies love to see citizens forced to rely on digital money because it is much easier to keep control of what everyone is earning and spending when all money goes through computers. So, for example, in the UK the tax office (HMRC) easily obtained details of what taxi drivers are doing by looking at the records from companies such as Uber. When drivers apply to renew their licences, HMRC sends out threatening letters suggesting that they may have made an under declaration or no declaration at all.



And, of course, there are all those individuals who think that using plastic to pay for everything is clever and modern. They don’t realise that plastic cards and chips under their skin are enslaving them and removing the last vestiges of freedom.



Any business which relies on a financial trail (e.g. one that uses an e-commerce site) can now be easily monitored by all government departments. And, of course, it is much easier for banks or the Government to cut off an individual’s access to their own money if everything is done digitally. And when all money is digital, banks and other financial institutions will be able to charge what they like. Tax authorities will take what they like from your account.



In the new world of digital money, anyone who shares what is labelled ‘hate speech’ or ‘misinformation’ will be banned from having an account. (It is, of course, already happening.) All those old tweets, and the time you gave a ‘thumbs down’ to the WEF, will be marked against you.



Remember how American citizens who gave money to the Canadian Truckers had their bank accounts frozen? If you’ve ever criticised your government then they will make you pay heavily for your impertinence.



Those individuals who have already lost their PayPal accounts will probably never be allowed to have digital accounts. And without digital accounts they will starve.



It’s already becoming nigh on impossible to buy petrol without a credit card. And the number of car parks where cash is still accepted is shrinking fast.



Banks throughout the world are preparing to close down all free thinkers. If you think I’m exaggerating just check out what has already happened.



It has been made clear (by the Bank of England and other clearing banks) that when cash has been replaced with digital currencies, the banks will control how people spend their money. It will be possible to make broad judgements (for example, no one will be able to buy alcohol) and specific ones (patients with early heart trouble will not be allowed to buy certain foods). It will also be possible for governments, banks and companies to monitor spending habits. So, if there is a shortage of eggs for example, the authorities will be able to make sure that no one buys more eggs than they are allowed.



Removing cash from society will make life incredibly difficult (for which read ‘impossible’) for those who are not computer literate, for beggars and for charities who rely on cash. The quality of our lives will be massively diminished by the disappearance of cash. And, of course, getting rid of cash can be used to track where we go and what we do.



Many local councils are now forcing motorists to use an App available only on a smart phone to pay for parking, and in those places it is impossible to pay for a parking place with cash. The information which motorists are forced to give can be used in many ways (and will be sold for a variety of purchasers so, for example, thieves will know when householders are away from their homes). Forcing motorists to use a smart phone in order to park a vehicle is clearly discriminatory (since it means that those without a smart phone cannot park) and almost certainly illegal.



And, of course, people tend to over-spend when they use credit or debit cards for everything they buy. Using cash helps keep people out of debt.



It’s vital to remember that they want to get rid of cash for their benefit and not for our benefit. Removing cash will empower the conspirators and remove, for ever, the last vestiges of our independence.



We really are close to the end as far as cash is concerned. According to data provider Merchant Machine, cash is now used in only 1% of payments in the most digitalised economies in the world, now including Sweden, Denmark, Singapore and the UK. Every time anyone uses a credit or debit card, or flashes a contactless payment card for a small purchase, they are taking us closer to a digital society and digital enslavement.



The end of cash is now just months away.



And when cash disappears it will take with it the last vestige of our freedom.



The restrictions on what we can, and cannot, do with our own money get longer by the day. For example, states within the EU will have to collect information on the ownership of luxury goods such as aeroplanes, boats and cars and each member state will have to establish a ‘financial intelligence unit’. Rules in England now make it extraordinarily difficult for citizens to access their own money or even to move it from one account to another.



I recently tried to take some of my money out of my account and was shut in a room and interrogated like a criminal before eventually, and rather begrudgingly, being given an envelope containing the cash I’d asked for.



Even moving from one account to another has become fiendishly bewildering and time consuming.



I was standing in a bank the other day trying to move money from one account to another. I was moving my money from one of my own accounts to another of my own accounts. I don’t know if you’ve tried doing this recently but it gets harder by the week. You need to produce a driving licence or passport, of course. (Heaven help you if you don’t have one or the other, or preferably both.) And you need your bank card. And, depending upon the mental state of the cashier, you may need a utility bill, a tax form and a council tax demand. You may soon need a note from your mother.



And, of course, they now have a veritable litany of questions to fire at you. ‘Has anyone asked you to make this transaction?’ ‘Are you under pressure to do this?’ And so on and so on. They pretend the questions are to protect us but only the naïve and dim-witted believe that. These stupid questions are devised by very wicked people to delay the whole procedure and to force us all to bank online.



One of the daftest questions is this one: ‘Is anyone waiting outside for you?’



Standing next to me, at the neighbouring window, stood a little old lady well, in her nineties. She too was trying to move money from one account to another so that she could pay a bill.



‘Is anyone waiting outside for you?’ asked the bank clerk.



‘Oh yes,’ said the little old lady naively. ‘My neighbour brought me.’



The clerk looked as pleased as if she’d won the lottery. ‘Oh, well I can’t help you then,’ she said with a big smile and a sense of satisfaction you could have bottled.



The little old lady didn’t understand. ‘But my neighbour had to bring me,’ she explained. ‘I’m 93. I had to give up my driving licence.’



The poor woman didn’t understand that logic and honesty are no longer relevant.



‘But your neighbour might have put you under pressure to make this transaction,’ said the clerk, brim full of sanctimonious, self-righteous, box-ticking obedience.



‘My neighbour?’ said the old lady. ‘Why would she do anything nasty to me? I’ve known her for nearly 50 years.’ She looked around, bewildered. ‘I’ve been banking here for years. Doesn’t anyone recognise me?’



‘That doesn’t matter,’ said the clerk, her joy now slightly diluted by exasperation. ‘I can’t help you if you have someone waiting for you. Those are the rules.’ And then she added the killer. ‘It’s for your protection.’



And so the old lady, puzzled and confused, tottered out of the bank and back to her neighbour’s car.



I swear that happened. And I’m not surprised.



(The banks make a great fuss about our responsibilities and their lack of them. But did you know that Barclays Bank has just been fined $361 million by the US Securities and Exchange Commission? And do you know why? Well, they ‘accidentally’ sold $17.7 billion worth of structured financial products for which they did not have authorisation. The total effect on shareholders (including many pensioners), as a result of this $17.7 billion ‘accident’, was to help push down net income by 19%. The little old lady’s one mistake was that she didn’t tell the clerk to move $17.7 billion that she didn’t have from one account to another. They’d have done that with a smile and probably given her a free pen and a cup of coffee too. )



Morons (of whom there are many these days) claim, as they have been told, that the inquisition is for our benefit. That’s yet another lie. The banks want to force us online. And, as a side effect, they want to absolve themselves from blame when they screw up (which they do on a regular basis). If you want evidence that the banks have been politicised just look at the way that individuals who dare to stand up and question the system lose their bank accounts. In Canada, citizens who stood up in defence of truckers protesting about vaccine mandates, lost their bank accounts. And the same thing is happening with frightening regularity everywhere else. In England, the boss of an independent platform carrying free speech videos lost his bank account and found that no other bank would accept him as a customer. No one could tell him what his crime was. Nigel Farage, the well-known politician, was suddenly told that a bank he had been with for 40 years was going to close his accounts – both business and personal. A man who asked why his local building society was festooned with flags celebrating homosexuality found the cost of free speech when the building society responded to his query by closing his account.



Bank staff seem to have been indoctrinated by the same people who indoctrinated NHS staff, train drivers, civil servants, teachers, council employees and just about everyone else in this increasingly miserable and oppressive world of ours.



(Teachers call what they do ‘brainwashing in a good cause’. But can brainwashing ever be defended? If the evidence for their claims were solid and honest they would not need to make stuff up or to attempt to brainwash their students. For decades now, school teachers have been indoctrinating rather than teaching their pupils, promoting the myth of climate change, changing history to meet woke demands and altering the balance of history to suit their propaganda. And refusing to allow pupils to question or debate the official version of history.)



Taking cash out of your own account has become an exercise in patience and determination.



I recently went into a branch of my bank wanting to take out some money – a little more than the machine would allow me to withdraw. I had bills to pay and I wanted to buy some presents.



‘Are you going to take this money home and keep it there?’ asked the clerk.



I thought this was an incredibly stupid question. The woman was a stranger and she had my address on a screen in front of her. She wanted to know if I was going to take money home and keep it there to be stolen. What an idiot. So I was a little cautious. As any sensible person would, I said ‘No’.



‘So, why do you want this money?’ asked the impertinent bank clerk.



‘To buy sweets,’ I replied. It has been my standard reply to this question for years.



Bang. I could tell from her eyes that the metaphorical shutters had come down.



You can’t make light-hearted comments any more.



The clerk looked at her screen as if it were telling her something.



‘Your request has been blocked,’ said the clerk.



In full sight of other customers I was ushered into a room and the door was closed.



And I was interrogated. I felt like a criminal. Most people would, I think, have found it a humiliating and embarrassing encounter.



Phone calls were made. I was instructed to answer questions put to me on the telephone. (I couldn’t understand the questioner’s accent and so I needed a translator.) To check my identity I was asked for my date of birth (a piece of information that is about as secret as Prince Harry’s level of affection for his brother).



And eventually, after what seemed like several hours of interrogation, I was, with ill-grace and no apology, given the amount of money I had requested.



It wasn’t a loan I was asking for. It was my money.



It is, of course, all part of the scheme to force us to bank online – ready for the digital currency they have ready for us.



Your bank hates you. They want to turn you into nothing more than numbers on a computer.



When cash disappears you will become a slave of the system. You will have no freedom and no independence. The authorities will be able to turn off your access to your own money. You will own nothing and you will not be happy. You’ve been warned.



NOTE

The essay above is taken from `Their Terrifying Plan’ by Vernon Coleman.

www.vernoncoleman.com