Celebrities and royals who talk endlessly about their own mental health (but know very little about their pet subject) have helped create an epidemic of false mental illness. They have produced a generation obsessed with a sense of entitlement, false expectations and an inability to deal with life’s inevitable vicissitudes without being given (or giving themselves) a formal label, and accepting a mass of often harmful remedies.

All this has resulted in those who are in genuine need of mental health care being swamped in the rush.

And it means that the endless millions who are obsessed with their own expectations and demands do nothing to help combat the enemies who are deliberately destroying our world and driving us remorselessly to the new world and the great reset.

It’s all part of the plan, of course.

Our enemies take strange and unexpected forms.