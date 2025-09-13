Celebrities and royals who talk endlessly about their own mental health (but know very little about their pet subject) have helped create an epidemic of false mental illness. They have produced a generation obsessed with a sense of entitlement, false expectations and an inability to deal with life’s inevitable vicissitudes without being given (or giving themselves) a formal label, and accepting a mass of often harmful remedies.
All this has resulted in those who are in genuine need of mental health care being swamped in the rush.
And it means that the endless millions who are obsessed with their own expectations and demands do nothing to help combat the enemies who are deliberately destroying our world and driving us remorselessly to the new world and the great reset.
It’s all part of the plan, of course.
Our enemies take strange and unexpected forms.
And as you say much of the need has been a manipulation of people minds in the first instance.
If you have people strong of mind they will not fall for the constant manipulation. Strong people will reckon with what's happening around them rather than fall helpless in to a victim state.
I think the Bi-Polar is the biggest scam of all. my sister was an alcoholic and after many years she ended up in hospital where they dried her out and diagnosed her with bi-polar and now she takes lithium every day to keep her balanced. She's delighted with this as she's now "not" an alcoholic. Plus she has been excused from all her bad behaviour. I can't stand lies and I don't get on with her. Anyway now she's fully up to date with her jabs and we hardly can talk about anything