Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fibro Vision's avatar
Fibro Vision
Sep 13

And as you say much of the need has been a manipulation of people minds in the first instance.

If you have people strong of mind they will not fall for the constant manipulation. Strong people will reckon with what's happening around them rather than fall helpless in to a victim state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Fionnuala Murphy's avatar
Fionnuala Murphy
Sep 13

I think the Bi-Polar is the biggest scam of all. my sister was an alcoholic and after many years she ended up in hospital where they dried her out and diagnosed her with bi-polar and now she takes lithium every day to keep her balanced. She's delighted with this as she's now "not" an alcoholic. Plus she has been excused from all her bad behaviour. I can't stand lies and I don't get on with her. Anyway now she's fully up to date with her jabs and we hardly can talk about anything

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture