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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
8h

First Rule of Hospital Health: Question surgery in todays world, always!

Many patients with uncomplicated appendicitis can recover using only antibiotics. In major clinical trials, about 70% of patients who took antibiotics avoided surgery for at least three months, and roughly half still hadn't needed it four years later.

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
8h

Accidental hospital medication deaths are a major cause of preventable patient harm, with estimates suggesting hundreds of thousands of fatalities annually in the US. Common causes include wrong dosages (e.g., 2 year old killed by nurse who missed critical decimal point), wrong medication, improper timing, or incorrect administration routes.

Hospital-acquired infections, also known as - Nosocomial - infections, are infections that patients acquire during the course of receiving treatment

Medical errors now third leading cause of death ...Iatrogenic deaths—deaths caused by medical errors or interventions—are a significant public health issue, with estimates in the U.S. commonly ranging from over 200,000 to 400,000+ annually. A widely cited 2016 analysis identified medical errors as the third leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.

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