When I first started as a GP I was used to patients being lined up in neat rows in their pyjamas. They had their diagnoses written on charts at the end of their beds. I hadn’t been in a GPs surgery since I was six and had measles. General practice, I discovered, was different. Patients came to the surgery fully clothed, expecting me to tell them what was wrong with them.

On my first evening the senior partner took me for a drink and taught me these things:

When a mother says her baby is ill then it’s ill. Mothers always know. A good GP visits all really sick patients regularly whether they requested a home visit or not. See anyone who rings up and wants to be seen - whatever the time of day or night. Common things happen commonly but rare diseases happen too. Patients with chronic diseases probably know more about their disease than any doctor.

And he also introduced me to the joys of single malt whisky. Twas an evening well spent.