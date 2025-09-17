Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fionnuala Murphy's avatar
Fionnuala Murphy
Sep 17

Olden day doctors were great. Our doctor, Dr Fagan was a bit cross looking but a fantastic doctor. Me and my brother had childhood asthma, maybe from some vaccine, it was in the 50s. The house was damp in winter, no central heating back then. I outgrew it about 13 years of age. The doctor was often called to the house. It was a good system, the doctor got to know the whole family

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
sue's avatar
sue
Sep 17

Bring back/award doctors that know and practice these tenets. Thank you, VC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture