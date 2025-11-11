Vernon’s Substack

Vernon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich Liebman's avatar
Rich Liebman
9h

Excellent, penetrating article. 🤔

I agree that rational caution 🧐 is not the same as unexamined, blind fear 😨.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joan Corr Hayes's avatar
Joan Corr Hayes
8h

Thank you that article was uplifting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vernon Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture