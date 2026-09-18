







The Great Reset: We Are at the Beginning of the End



Dr Vernon Coleman







Note: The following extract is taken from Vernon Coleman’s new book entitled `The Horrors of the Great Reset and Why You Should Be Afraid.’



Time is running out faster than you think. We are not at the beginning of the Great Reset. We are not at the end. We are not at the end of the beginning. But we are at the beginning of the end.



The fake pandemic, the damaging lockdowns, the crazy obsession with a toxic vaccine that was never properly tested, doesn’t work and is now the cause of an epidemic of heart disease and a deluge of cancer cases, the insane social distancing, the absurd and dangerous mask wearing, faked statistics created with a deadly PCR test that never worked, the utterly unscientific global obsession with imaginary global warming, a collapsing global economy with soaring inflation that is now endemic, the collapse of health care, the appalling decline in education standards, mass immigration that is overloading and crippling nations, the move to twenty minute cities, shortages of food and water, the drive towards World War III with NATO using Ukraine as the battleground for a proxy war with Russia, and the West supplying Israel with bombs and bullets as its ethnic cleansing programme continues to appal an appallingly quiescent world, the end of free speech, huge national and personal debts, taxes that never stop rising, digital currency and pay by App, the end of cash and the freedom it gives, digital ID giving controlled access to every public facility, smart meters which enable the authorities to cut off your electricity, gas or water if you misbehave, a ban on real fires, epidemics of obesity and mental illness, the destruction of culture and the abandonment of history and a planned global euthanasia programme, heavily promoted by a compliant and unquestioning media, which is designed to encourage the poor, the sick and the mentally ill to sign up for doctor assisted suicide – these are all signs and symptoms of the pressure to force us into the Great Reset.



We are living in an unusual and exceptional time of turmoil with everything happening all at once. But it is clear to those with opened eyes that nothing is happening by accident. It is all planned.



Those promoting Net Zero and the Great Reset have been working towards the manufactured chaos we are living through for some years now. They need to terrify people. They need to bring in new laws. And they need to kill a lot of people.



Back in the 1980s, they tried to introduce AIDS as a weapon. It failed because they tried to over sell it too quickly – in my columns and TV programmes I destroyed the Government’s arguments and became a very visible target. Attempts to use swine flu and bird flu to do the job which was later done by covid were clumsily managed and failed.



But the coronavirus hoax which remarketed the flu and which gave us the covid-19 fake pandemic was better planned. All around the world, doctors and media operatives were bought.



The deadly, inadequately tested toxic covid-19 vaccine will kill millions. The wars they are encouraging will kill millions. Millions will die of the cold and of starvation. The killing programmes are well under way. Euthanasia is, in a way, their final solution. And they are going to find ways (such as impoverishing people, terrifying people, reducing services such as health care, closing hospices, making painkillers unavailable) in order to push people into signing up to the euthanasia programs. They are already using euthanasia to kill people who are depressed or poor (see Jack King’s book They want to kill us: Here’s how and why if you find this difficult to believe).



And now the screw is being tightened even tighter, and most people are either unaware of the threat or they are too busy worrying over trivial side issues to notice what is happening.



We all need to make plans. We need to think how we’ll live in a world where everything is going to get much worse in every way.



We need to be aware that our governments are fast running out of money and that the Nanny State we may have been encouraged to trust is going to betray us.



Can we stop their Net Zero plans and the drive into King Charles III’s beloved Great Reset?



Of course we can – if we fight hard enough.



We can stop them by sharing the truth with as many people as possible. Most people still don’t realise how close we are to the end of life as we know it. The hidden but undeniable truth is that we are hurtling toward the Great Reset at a frightening pace.



They want to turn our world upside down, inside out and back to front. Whatever lies we are told by politicians and journalists, this is what we can look forward to:



More twenty minute cities will be built – with accommodation provided in tower blocks. Food for each twenty minute city will be grown in local, indoor factories.



Social credit schemes will be introduced. (Read my comprehensive book entitled Social Credit: Nightmare on Your Street to find out what this means for you.)



Health care will be increasingly unavailable – except for vaccination programmes which will be increased.



To enter a shop or any public building you’ll have to flash your smart phone in order to identify yourself (all those people who use their smart phones to pay for coffee have led the way to this).



The weather will change as a result of the work of the geo-engineers.



There will be water shortages.



Traditional farms will fail and close, and the land used for farming will be allowed to go wild.



Euthanasia will become legal everywhere – and heavily promoted. In many hospitals the ‘voluntary’ element of doctor-assisted suicide will quietly disappear as the elderly, the frail, the mentally ill, the disabled and the poor are quietly killed.



The pension age will soar and no one will receive a state pension until they are well into their 70s or even 80s. Many people currently working will not receive any pension at all.



Travel will become increasingly difficult and expensive. Road pricing will be introduced to discourage motorists and to put up prices for lorries and cars. New apartment blocks will be built on car parks and petrol stations. Those car parks which remain will only accept payment by a special app, and spaces will get smaller and smaller to discourage the ownership of private cars. Holidays will be discouraged. Flying will be a luxury available only to billionaires such as King Charles III.



Strikes will become regular and commonplace as unions use their power to disrupt and to damage and to help force us through Net Zero and into the Great Reset.



Taxes are going to rise inexorably. And there will be more and more new taxes and fees. There will be wealth taxes and taxes on purchases which the bureaucrats consider unnecessary or luxurious. Governments will need huge amounts of money to pay for Net Zero. The billionaires behind the Great Reset will simply leave the country and live, tax free, on their islands and super yachts. The middle classes and the aspiring middle classes will be deliberately and systematically destroyed and their demise will be cheered by those whose hopes and ambitions are restricted to jealousy and envy. Savers and investors will be targeted and will pay extra taxes. The incentive to save will disappear. Remember: You will own nothing (and be miserable).



Local taxes on dwellings will rise dramatically. There will be special taxes on detached houses and gardens as people are pushed into moving into the new high rise blocks in the new twenty minute cities. Virtually all manufacturing will stop. There will be no new water supplies, no computers, only basic clothing and no new equipment for providing heating or warm food. Basic smart phones, packed with compulsory apps, will be distributed.



Everyone who works will be poorer than they were. The only people who will survive the immediate future comfortably will be those who are on benefits who have their energy costs paid for them (by taxes taken from the working poor.) Pension and benefit payments will stop when the money runs out in the late 2030s.



The police will spend less and less time stopping crime and more time arresting those who criticise the authorities. The army will be called in when civil unrest reaches unacceptable levels. The people cannot be allowed to tiptoe close to the edges of a revolution. Independent websites and platforms on the internet will be closed. Immigration will increase massively. Britain will re-join the fascist, undemocratic EU and the Brexit referendum will be reversed against the will of the people.



Remember, all of this is going to happen unless we stop it. Everything I’ve listed above is inevitable. And voting isn’t going to make any difference at all. In order to stop what is happening we need to tell more people what is happening and, more importantly, why it is happening. We are fighting a propaganda war. We need to demand an honest media and we need to put pressure on dishonest politicians. Share the truth as widely as you can. Explain about the Great Reset and explain that climate change and Net Zero are a massive fraud. Please share this book with everyone you know. There isn’t much time left.



We all need to batten down the hatches and decide upon our boundaries. We have to prepare to survive the way we choose to survive. Most people will give in, of course because it is easier. They will buy a smart phone, stuff it with apps which will save them a few seconds here and there and make their lives marginally easier. They will eschew cash, use contactless cards in shops and cafes and they will bank online. Their bank has their voice print and they happily give face and fingerprints to anyone who asks for them. They have smart meters fitted because if they do they may be offered special deals so that their energy costs a little less.



For the record, we had iPhones the year they first came out but they were thrown away a long time ago. Today we use 2G mobile phones. They don’t have cameras, they don’t do email and they don’t carry Apps. I write on an old laptop which isn’t connected to the internet but which does have a proper keyboard attached. When we made videos we used a very old iPad and a microphone which cost £9.99.



If we don’t stick up for ourselves, then when things get really bad and shortages of fuel, food and water become critical (which they will) the authorities will take advantage of the situation to introduce some sort of digital ID. Fuel, food and water will be rationed and available only to those who join up to their government’s digital ID programme.



It is vital that millions of us are prepared to refuse digital ID when it is introduced. It is cheering to note that Britain’s Labour Government abandoned its plan to introduce digital ID cards after three million citizens signed a protest petition. We have to prepare ourselves and become as independent of the State as we can be. We have to be prepared to live without the internet. (That’s why I recommend buying real books instead of eBooks.)



Make no mistake about it we are being pushed very rapidly into the horrors of the Great Reset, the technocratic nightmare so beloved by so-called leaders such as Charles III, the man who would be English king but who is no king to me.



We have to be aware that our governments are the real enemy.



We are fighting for our lives.



We are well on the road to for global hyperinflation, an energy crisis which will take us all back to pre-industrial revolution days and an attempt to force through digitalisation and a cashless society, ID cards and the accursed technocratic Great Reset.



Our future lies in the hands of the people who run the central banks (particularly the Bank for International Settlements which is the central bank for the central banks), the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Economic Forum and the Bilderbergers. We are in the hands of billionaires like Charles III, and his wretched, grasping family who seems to despise the ‘ordinary’ people.



Governments everywhere have accumulated enormous debts – which put them and their citizens in the hands of the money lenders. The UK Government’s debts are so great that 10% of the Treasury’s total expenditure goes on paying interest on the debt (and none on paying back the debt itself). The US is worse. Most other western countries are in the same plight. This hasn’t happened by accident or through incompetence. Debt is controlling and takes away our freedom.



Today, most people realise that every aspect of their lives is getting worse. Inflation is going up and so are interest rates. The coming pains will be inevitable and life-changing. Millions are going to lose their jobs and find that prices go up just when they are short of money. Naively they believe that this is a result of corruption and incompetence at the top. It is easy to make this mistake but the reasons are more deliberate and pre-planned than is generally realised. The heavy hand of the World Economic Forum is more powerful than most people understand, and it is rare to find a national leader who is not approved and endorsed by the World Economic Forum.



America is, as I write, being run by a real estate wheeler-dealer who behaves like a bully in the school playground, a narcissist, a psychopath and a megalomaniac; a man whose purpose in life appears to be to enrich himself and those around him at everyone else’s expense.



Trump’s greatest trick was, I suspect, to sell premium access to his Truth Social site. Knowing that his comments on his own channel (‘Peace is close’, ‘Oil is plentiful’, `The Iranians are desperate’ and so on) move the financial markets Trump is selling early access to his Presidential edicts for $100,000 a month. This will enable high rollers to join Trump and his family in making huge profits out of a war which will kill hundreds of millions, if not billions, of innocents. And, of course, Trump has given himself presidential immunity so that the IRS can’t touch him. Trump is a war monger and a war criminal whose favourite hobbies are starting illegal military activities and making money – preferably doing both at the same time. Trump’s supporters should understand that this is not empty rhetoric. If you bomb bridges, railways, hospitals, food stores, water, private homes and other civilian structures then you are a war criminal. Trump will probably never be arrested but that’s how history will see him. Two thoroughly cruel and evil men, both war criminals, (Trump and Israel’s Netanyahu) are impacting the lives of billions as Israel’s desperate and greedy desire to create Greater Israel continues. Netanyahu, like Zelensky of Ukraine, needs a permanent war to save himself. The International criminal court has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu for war crimes and crimes against humanity.



Those who think that everything that is happening is bad luck or incompetence are wrong. We are now well into the Great Reset and we are already well into the foothills of a global depression; a depression such as has never been known before. The US, the UK, the EU, Canada, Australia, etc., are all stuffed. Inflation will soar ever higher, inflation rates will rise and stock markets everywhere will plunge. The few who are working (and who are holding up the remains of a battered and broken nation) will work less because when you pay 50% or more of your earnings to your Government then you are likely to lose your enthusiasm for work.



Everything I warned about years ago (digitalisation, the end of cash, the murder of the elderly, compulsory vaccination programmes, etc.) is happening or about to happen.



For years I have warned about perpetual designer wars, inflation, rising interest rates, economic depression and mass starvation. Four years ago I warned, in videos, that we were heading for World War III. We are moving rapidly into the depopulation programme which the authorities and media dismiss as nothing more than a conspiracy theory.



Be observant, be careful and, above all, remember that it is not paranoia if you find yourself being suspicious and distrusting when they really are out to get you.



People talk about the Great Reset as though it were some future nightmare but we are in the Great Reset. The billionaire conspirators don’t ring a bell to say ‘Great Reset has started’. If the conspirators such as Charles III get their way then before long you will be a slave or you will be dead.



A few years ago there was a man who walked up and down Oxford Street in London carrying a sign saying ‘The End is Nigh’. He should have been given a seat in the House of Lords, a couple of castles, a chunk of Scotland and a generous pension for being brave enough to tell the truth. People complained that the sign upset them so he was arrested.





Taken from `The Horrors of the Great Reset and Why You Should be Afraid’ by Vernon Coleman



The book is available from the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com

Copyright Vernon Coleman 2026

Taken from www.vernoncoleman.com